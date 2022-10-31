ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tri-City Herald

Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald

What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps

Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald

Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles

The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

What Claypool Can Mean for the Rest of Bears Season

The smoke cleared Tuesday at Halas Hall and the team Ryan Poles created finally is set until at least until mid-March. Until the trade deadline, there could only be uncertainty over who would be available to play and even in some cases what they would be doing. Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick haven't exactly known what they'd be doing from week to week.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed

The techno and dance music was bangin’ so loud inside the Seahawks’ locker room during Sunday’s postgame, it was like trying to converse at a rave. On the field during their latest, surprising, dominant win, 27-13 over the previously 6-1 New York Giants, the reformed Seahawks and their defense roared. Again. They sacked the quarterback. They created turnovers. They had their fans shaking Lumen Field like it was 2013 and ‘14.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros

The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears

It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The hottest team in football takes on perhaps the coldest in the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets

The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Simmons on Contract Chatter: ‘Next Story’

NASHVILLE – Jeffery Simmons did not want his contract situation to become a story this past offseason. So, he said repeatedly that he did not want to talk about it. Recently, the issue came up again. He talked about it. Simmons addressed it in an interview with The Athletic for a story that suggested he should be paid like what he is, one of – if not the – most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

‘No Splash’ Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?

Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity. Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.
DALLAS, TX

