NASHVILLE – Jeffery Simmons did not want his contract situation to become a story this past offseason. So, he said repeatedly that he did not want to talk about it. Recently, the issue came up again. He talked about it. Simmons addressed it in an interview with The Athletic for a story that suggested he should be paid like what he is, one of – if not the – most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO