Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: These Seahawks could be one of the best storylines in Seattle sports history
Are you still skeptical? Do you think the Seahawks will suddenly go from surprisingly good to the trash team they were expected to be? Think that Geno Smith will start playing like the journeyman backup he’s always been? Or that the defense can’t possibly keep playing like this?
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
Tri-City Herald
What Claypool Can Mean for the Rest of Bears Season
The smoke cleared Tuesday at Halas Hall and the team Ryan Poles created finally is set until at least until mid-March. Until the trade deadline, there could only be uncertainty over who would be available to play and even in some cases what they would be doing. Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick haven't exactly known what they'd be doing from week to week.
Tri-City Herald
Saquon Barkley, Giants learn Seahawks’ defense is back. Here’s why and how it’s changed
The techno and dance music was bangin’ so loud inside the Seahawks’ locker room during Sunday’s postgame, it was like trying to converse at a rave. On the field during their latest, surprising, dominant win, 27-13 over the previously 6-1 New York Giants, the reformed Seahawks and their defense roared. Again. They sacked the quarterback. They created turnovers. They had their fans shaking Lumen Field like it was 2013 and ‘14.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
Tri-City Herald
What the Seahawks cutting Sidney Jones says about their young, crowded cornerback group
Starting experience not needed. That’s the message the Seahawks have sent all season at cornerback. Sidney Jones got his final word on that Tuesday. Seattle waived its starting cornerback from 2021. That was after the team failed to trade Jones before the NFL trading deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
Tri-City Herald
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The hottest team in football takes on perhaps the coldest in the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets
The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.
Tri-City Herald
Simmons on Contract Chatter: ‘Next Story’
NASHVILLE – Jeffery Simmons did not want his contract situation to become a story this past offseason. So, he said repeatedly that he did not want to talk about it. Recently, the issue came up again. He talked about it. Simmons addressed it in an interview with The Athletic for a story that suggested he should be paid like what he is, one of – if not the – most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.
Tri-City Herald
‘No Splash’ Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?
Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity. Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Says There’s One ‘Silver Lining’ for Bucs at 3–5
For the first time in his career, Tom Brady is two games under .500 as a starter and in year 20 he’s in a position he has never been in before. But he’s looking at the glass half full and addressed his Buccaneers squad going into Week 9 with a 3–5 record.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
