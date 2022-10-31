MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November typically kicks off the season of giving. According to United Way of Marquette County, people tend to give more generously in November and December compared to other months. Donating money is a great way to help out in your community. Donations are important to keeping nonprofits like United Way afloat, but folks don’t have to donate money to help out.

