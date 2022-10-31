Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday. At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019. Kids and...
WLUC
Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10. Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
WLUC
Marquette’s Kid Cove playground pickets available for pickup Nov. 7
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup next week. The City of Marquette says the pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WLUC
Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A creativity conference is coming to the U.P. this weekend. Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is set to take place in Marquette this Friday and Saturday. There will be four keynote speakers discussing everything from video game development to book illustrations. There will also be two design paths attendees can follow – Ignite and Forge. Ignite is a seminar-focused path about creative work while Forge focuses on workshop-like sessions.
WLUC
Teal Lake Senior Living holds community trick-or-treat event
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community in Negaunee opened its doors Monday to trick-or-treaters. Teal Lake Senior Living in Negaunee held its fourth trick-or-treating event. It was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic began that it was held indoors. Elders passed out candy and dressed in costumes...
WLUC
Biolife Plasma Services hosts its 20th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) The Biolife Plasma Services celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This ceremony was sponsored by the Lake Superior Community Partnership. The Marquette location gets anywhere from 500 to 1000 donations per week. Biolife only has one location in the U.P. However, there are almost 200 locations across the country.
WLUC
Students brainstorm business ideas at Finlandia University’s Shark Day event
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Returning for its second year, Finlandia University’s Shark Day event is for area students to learn about entrepreneurship. This includes the use of creativity and innovation in business. They also got the opportunity to come up with business ideas of their own. “Big focus is...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
Negaunee Fire Department hosts trick-or-treaters
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department welcomed trick-or-treaters to explore the city’s fire station on Halloween. Kids of all ages were welcome to grab some candy as long as they wore a costume. It was also an opportunity for kids to explore equipment firefighters use. Firefighters explained...
WLUC
Sunny Side minor saves Sunnyside Senior citizen
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -Most 10-year-olds can’t say they have ever saved a life. Christopher Schaffer is also not like most 10-year-olds. Two weeks ago, he saved an elderly neighbor’s life after coming home from school. Sunny Side Community Manager Dana Laporte explains how the day went. “On this...
WLUC
Gladstone rules Great Northern Conference Football
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS. Offensive Players of the Year — Cole Potier, Sr. Gladstone and Kaesen Calcari, Sr. Menominee. Defensive Player of the Year — Peter Closner, Jr. Marquette. Lineman of the Year — Dasan Smith, Jr. Marquette. Coach of the Year —...
WLUC
LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements. L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.
WLUC
Season of giving is here in the UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November typically kicks off the season of giving. According to United Way of Marquette County, people tend to give more generously in November and December compared to other months. Donating money is a great way to help out in your community. Donations are important to keeping nonprofits like United Way afloat, but folks don’t have to donate money to help out.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Oct. 30, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the last Sunday of October speaking with Northern Michigan University Athletic Director, Rick Comley. This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with former NMU and Michigan State University hockey coach, Rick Comley to discuss his return to NMU and what his role as Athletic Director will entail for the Wildcat athletic department.
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween
IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
WLUC
Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to create cuts, scars, gashes with special effects makeup
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!. If you don’t know your municipality’s trick-or-treat hours, take a look here. Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are fully made up and in costume, thanks to the work of Fresh Coast Beauty during the TV6 Morning News. Jessica...
WLUC
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
WLUC
Bells for Hospice kicks off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells for Hospice Tuesday night. This event is held to honor people who have died in hospice care. Local church groups joined U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice...
Comments / 0