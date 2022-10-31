ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Caldwell Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo Halloween event

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Caldwell Zoo hosted the second day of their annual “Boo at the Zoo” event Sunday morning.

Kids were dressed up in their Halloween costumes and booths were set up for trick-or-treating.

“There’s so much for families to do. This is a very safe environment, it’s trusted and once again, the Caldwell zoo just means a lot to the community.”

Steve Marshall, Zoo Director at Caldwell Zoo
Guests were also able to watch the animals get fed pumpkins with treats inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0isWMmNd00


KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

