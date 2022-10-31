Caldwell Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo Halloween event

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Caldwell Zoo hosted the second day of their annual “Boo at the Zoo” event Sunday morning.

Kids were dressed up in their Halloween costumes and booths were set up for trick-or-treating.

“There’s so much for families to do. This is a very safe environment, it’s trusted and once again, the Caldwell zoo just means a lot to the community.” Steve Marshall, Zoo Director at Caldwell Zoo

Guests were also able to watch the animals get fed pumpkins with treats inside.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.