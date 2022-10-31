Read full article on original website
kwso.org
KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 2, 2022
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. KWSO been sharing information about what’s on the ballot. Public affairs consultant Greg Leo has been helping us with that. He reminds everyone that ultimately what is important is that you exercise your right to vote. “It’s an important election and I sure hope everybody votes and you know remember to sign the back of the envelope there. But it’s gotten easier and easier, the postage is all paid nowadays, and they extended the deadline to vote, up until 8pm on Tuesday the 8th of November. So please, everyone on the reservation, take the time and vote cause it’s an important way to make sure things keep going in the right direction.” Ballot Dop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on the corner across from the Post Office on Campus, in the Parking Lot at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and in Madras in the parking lot at the County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D Street.
KTVZ
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
Monday is Halloween, and that means some fun, traditional festivities are back. You can expect to see witches and warlocks fly -- make that float -- in with their paddle boards in hand at Riverbend Park and on the Deschutes River from 3-5 p.m. for the Bend Witches Paddle.
kwso.org
KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 31, 2022
Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 113 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office” “This comes out of the walk outs of the 2020 legislature. Where the legislators didn’t want to vote on a bill on the carbon bill. So, the Republicans walked out. Previously, a decade before, the Democrats walked out. So, both parties have walked out at various times. This constitutional amendment would say that “if there are 10 unexcused absences, that legislator would not be able to run for office in the next term.” As a way of keeping them in the building, defines it as disorderly conduct. And it does not allow them, or it makes them actually stay on the floor so that they have to vote on a bill they wouldn’t want to vote on. So, it gets rid of the minority party’s technique of just walking out if they don’t want to vote on a bill.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating
There's a chance that showers could fall on the little trick-or-treaters in Central Oregon neighborhoods, but that won't stop a return to more traditional parties and outings across the High Desert.
bendsource.com
Redmond's Feast Food Co. Moving to Brick and Mortar
Feast Food Company, the Redmond food truck that readers chose as second place for Best Food Cart in Redmond in our Best of Central Oregon 2022, is moving on up in the world. The food truck's owners announced that this past weekend—Halloween weekend—was their last in the truck before making the transition to their new brick-and-mortar space on 7th and Fir Street in Redmond, in what was most recently the Vine-n-Tap restaurant, and before that, Smith Rock Brewing.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November
The turn of the calendar flipped a weather switch as well for many Central Oregonians, as November arrived with heavy, wet snow falling over a wide area after a mostly warm and dry October.
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
KTVZ
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place
It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness.
kbnd.com
Season's First Snow Hinders Commuters
BEND, OR -- The first big snow of the season fell on Central Oregon roads Tuesday morning. Chuck Swann, Street Division Manager for the City of Bend, says above-freezing temperatures helped the Street Division crews but icy conditions are possible over the next couple of days, “We’ll have our morning crew of about 15 staff that will be in at 4 am early before the commute running all of our sanding trucks.”
Man shot and killed in Madras
Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning.
KXL
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
Oregon Mayor Arrested in Road Rage Incident
(Parkdale, OR) -- It's a case of a bizarre and violent road rage incident. The mayor of the small Hood River County, Oregon town of Rufus, about 100 miles from the Tri-Cities has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges in a road rage incident. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says on Monday night, a family driving on Highway 281 near Parkdale was following an SUV that was driving erratically. It abruptly pulled over and as the family passed the vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots hitting their car. There were two adults and two children inside. No one was hurt. The shooter was identified as Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday, later releasing his name and a photo of an SUV being sought.
