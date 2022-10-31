Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about Measure 113 which would Amend the Constitution. The measure says – “Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office” “This comes out of the walk outs of the 2020 legislature. Where the legislators didn’t want to vote on a bill on the carbon bill. So, the Republicans walked out. Previously, a decade before, the Democrats walked out. So, both parties have walked out at various times. This constitutional amendment would say that “if there are 10 unexcused absences, that legislator would not be able to run for office in the next term.” As a way of keeping them in the building, defines it as disorderly conduct. And it does not allow them, or it makes them actually stay on the floor so that they have to vote on a bill they wouldn’t want to vote on. So, it gets rid of the minority party’s technique of just walking out if they don’t want to vote on a bill.” You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website.

