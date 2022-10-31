ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting

By Caroline Bleakley, David Denk
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was arrested on an open murder charge on Friday for the killing of a woman inside a southwest valley home.

Ishmil Swafford, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just a day after a 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.

Police said a 6-year-old boy had walked to a neighbor’s house to tell them that his mother had been shot.

Arriving officers located the woman and later determined that she had been shot by her boyfriend, who fled the scene before police arrived, according to LVMPD Lt. David Valenta.

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

Swafford is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Comments / 3

Marly Duran
3d ago

Good job getting the guy, now no bail and when he's convicted, keep him in prison for a looong time! How awful for a 6 year old to go through that! I hope there are good relatives to take the kid in and get counseling. All you people who are killing your partners- you don't own anyone, stop thinking you have the right to take someone's life just because you have a gun.

Reply
5
Jeni Fuller
2d ago

6 prior domestic violence charges and was out on the street. that poor child. make an example of that man. hope the child gets much support now. the system failed his mother for sure.

Reply
2
