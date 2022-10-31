Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was arrested on an open murder charge on Friday for the killing of a woman inside a southwest valley home.

Ishmil Swafford, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just a day after a 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.

Police said a 6-year-old boy had walked to a neighbor’s house to tell them that his mother had been shot.

Arriving officers located the woman and later determined that she had been shot by her boyfriend, who fled the scene before police arrived, according to LVMPD Lt. David Valenta.

Swafford is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

