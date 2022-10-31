Read full article on original website
Related
kingwood.com
Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School
We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
Click2Houston.com
Doorbell camera captures sweet surprise from trick-or-treater dressed as taco in NW Harris County
Doorbell surveillance video usually captures the bad and the unbelievable, but a Ring camera in Northwest Harris County captured a special surprise on Halloween night. “We weren’t able to be here so we just left the bucket outside with candy for the kids,” homeowner Billy Martinez said. He...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Houston Zoo mourns death of beloved 13-year-old cougar Haley
The feline's death follows the passing of Shasta VI, the University of Houston's 11-year-old mascot, in August.
twhscaledonian.com
TWHS family opens “Mexican Mom”
This weekend my mom and I visited the new traditional Mexican kitchen, “Mexican Mom”, located in Spring, Texas. The menu ranges widely as it changes every week. Alongside the varying menu, there are also a number of dishes that are consistent. Walking in, I was more than pleased...
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
Click2Houston.com
Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans, authorities say
HOUSTON – Michelle Reynolds has been located alive and well in New Orleans by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds was the Alvin Independent School District teacher that was first reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022 by her husband. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it...
'Always smiling': 1-year-old killed by her father after chase was 'full of happiness,' mom says
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl killed by her own father is being remembered as a happy baby who was calm and never cried. "She was such a quiet, calm baby but she was so social, she just loved the attention and she was so full of happiness always smiling," Leylani Ordóñez's mother told KHOU's Anayeli Ruiz. "She was really smart too for her age."
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
98online.com
‘Now hiring non-stupid people’ | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
(KHOU) PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads — making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says “Now hiring non-stupid people.”. Driving west down Crenshaw...
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition. Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries. A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner reveals cancer diagnosis during State of the City Address, says he received radiation
HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, disclosed his cancer diagnosis during the State of the City Address. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement before a packed room of business leaders and local officials who came to hear about his plans to make the city stronger.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee
The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.
Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old abducted out of Rosenburg, authorities say
UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Leylani Ordonez has been discontinued. ROSENBERG, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old who was allegedly abducted out of Rosenberg near Houston on Tuesday. The baby is Leylani Ordonez, and she is Hispanic. She has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 25 pounds. Leylani was last […]
ABC13 Houston
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple roosters were found when deputies arrested three men accused of cockfighting in Porter on Sunday. Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report...
fox26houston.com
Preparing our health for daylight savings to end
Daylight savings is coming to an end, with the time change coming this weekend. Dr. Kristin Eckel Mahan at UTHealth Houston explains how to prepare.
Comments / 1