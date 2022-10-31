Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
It's not often we get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game in college football, and even rarer in the regular season, but we have one on Saturday as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 action this weekend. Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
Tri-City Herald
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Inconsistent Week?
The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 after six games and have yet to build a winning streak so far. Dallas' season, so far, can be defined by inconsistency, and that wasn't the expectation placed on this team to start the year off. Despite beating the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic this...
Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins-Chicago Bears Week 9 Injury Report
As hard as it might be to believe considering the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 involved The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 9 again was filled with a lot of names, but there overall was good news. The bad news was that the injury report...
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Tri-City Herald
Dre’Mont Jones’ AFC Accolade Increases Odds of a Broncos Extension
In the wake of the Denver Broncostrading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones wasn't too happy. However, after the NFL named Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in London vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might take the edge off of his disappointment.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: These Seahawks could be one of the best storylines in Seattle sports history
Are you still skeptical? Do you think the Seahawks will suddenly go from surprisingly good to the trash team they were expected to be? Think that Geno Smith will start playing like the journeyman backup he’s always been? Or that the defense can’t possibly keep playing like this?
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf raises his game by using Mississippi high school tricks on NFL pros
The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL. The Seahawks’ $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle’s next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.
Tri-City Herald
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach
On Sunday, new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham secured his first-ever win as a head coach with a successful 121-110 effort against the visiting Denver Nuggets. With the victory, L.A. moved to a lackluster 1-5 record on the year, but there's plenty of reason to expect the team to somewhat right the ship in the weeks to come.
Tri-City Herald
‘No Splash’ Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?
Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity. Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans Odds, Best Bets & TNF Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The hottest team in football takes on perhaps the coldest in the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football, as Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles take on Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.
Comments / 0