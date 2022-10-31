Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime NFL Referee Says DJ Moore Shouldn’t Have Been Penalized
The Panthers wide receiver earned an excessive celebration penalty after scoring a touchdown against the Falcons late in the fourth quarter.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Adam Zimmer has Passed Away
Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
TMZ.com
NFL's Jonathan Owens Grabs Handful Of Simone Biles In Steamy Halloween Pics
Jonathan Owens had full control of Simone Biles' flames on Halloween ... grabbing a handful of his future wife in some steamy fireman-costumed pics!!. The Olympic gold medalist shared the hot photos on Sunday ... showing the Houston Texans safety getting a little handsy for the October holiday. Biles was...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
thecomeback.com
Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Two Changes That Could be Coming for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of a breakdown and have two changes they can make right now.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Makes Tom Brady Choose Between Football And Her
Gisele Bündchen gave her husband, Tom Brady, an ultimatum to leave football or lose her if he didn't do so. The talks about the NFL star's retirement have been going on for a while, but the football icon himself seems to have no plans to retire.
Who Is Newly Acquired Chicago Bears Linebacker A.J Klein?
Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?. Who is...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 1