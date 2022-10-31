ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions Lack of physicality dooms pass defense as Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs wild

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Dan Campbell wanted his defensive backs to take a hands-on approach with speedy Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Sunday. Literally.

But when it came time to get physical, the Detroit Lions were nothing like Olivia Newton-John.

"We didn’t hit them," Campbell said. "We didn't hit them at the line. That was part of the game plan. We didn’t disrupt. We did not disrupt, and when you let them do that and get into your defense it’s — we didn’t want to turn it into a track meet and it was a track meet."

Hill and Waddle combined for 294 yards receiving and two touchdowns as the Dolphins handed the Lions their fifth straight loss, 31-27, at Ford Field .

GROUNDHOG DAY This Detroit Lions season is sadly familiar — road team has its way with Dan Campbell's bunch

BREAKING DAN? Coach Dan Campbell isn't fully Lion-ized, but he's showing warning signs

Hill tied a season-high with 12 catches for 188 yards, while Waddle had eight catches for 106 yards and two scores.

"That was definitely a thing, us trying to get our hands on them and limit their speed down the field," Lions cornerback Will Harris said. "We’ve just got to be better all-around and execute as much as possible."

Hill caught five passes of at least 18 yards, including gains of 42 yards and 36 yards. His 36-yard catch came on a third-and-13 play when he got a free release at the line of scrimmage. Waddle had two catches for 18-plus yards and got free releases on both his TDs.

"We didn’t handle their speed well," Campbell said. "We didn’t get under those windows. Tua (Tagovailoa) did a good job of playing with rhythm, getting it out of his hands. (He would pump fake) and then kind of pop and then find the second window. We just did not — a lot of it is why you have to try to disrupt these guys, whether they’re on the line and some of that fast motion. If you’re a flat player, you’ve got to try to hit them a little bit because if you allow them into the defense, we’ve got problems. And they’re too fast. So we just didn’t handle it well top to bottom.”

Limited role for Swift

D'Andre Swift played a supporting role in his return from ankle and shoulder injuries Sunday, logging 10 touches as the Lions managed his workload after a three-game absence. Jamaal Williams started at running back and led the Lions with 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

"We were just trying to see where Swift was at," Campbell said. "Certainly, he’s not 100-percent, but we got a few plays out of him.”

Swift finished with five carries for 6 yards and had 27 yards receiving on five catches, including a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Making the Grade Detroit Lions grades in loss to Dolphins: Jared Goff wilts under pressure, DBs get another F

One of the Lions' most explosive offensive players, Swift played for the first time since spraining his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He also has been dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Campbell said he hopes managing Swift's workload will lead to better health as the season goes on.

"I mean, we hope, but we’ll take it as it comes," he said. "Look, at least we got him out there moving around. It’s better than him not being at the game. And let’s see if we can — how he came out of this game and hopefully he’ll be a little bit better next week and maybe a little bit better the week after."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions Lack of physicality dooms pass defense as Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs wild

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football suspends four more players after violence in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended in the wake of the violence that broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after Saturday night's game in Ann Arbor. Freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, redshirt junior cornerback Justin White, senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and senior defensive end Brandon Wright bring...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges for MSU tunnel incident; 'an apology' is not enough

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh called the incident in the tunnel involving multiple Michigan State players fighting a Michigan football player "traumatic" for the program and said he expects criminal charges will be filed. Shortly after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State, social media videos surfaced showing a number of MSU players pushing...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers claim left-hander Sean Guenther off waivers from Miami Marlins

The Detroit Tigers claimed left-handed reliever Sean Guenther off waivers from the Miami Marlins, the team announced Wednesday. Guenther, 26, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2022 and is on the 60-day injured list. The Tigers now have 10 players on the 60-day injured list that must be reinstated to the 40-man roster by the fifth day after the World Series ends.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin intends to decline 2023 player option, becomes a free agent

If the Detroit Tigers want him, they'll have to get him again on the open market. Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin plans to decline his 2023 player option, worth $6.5 million plus a $500,000 signing bonus, and become a free agent this offseason, according to a source with knowledge to the situation. The Tigers could re-sign Chafin, who is seeking a multi-year contract, but there are other areas of the roster to fix ahead of next season.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: MSU's Mel Tucker has not reached out

The chase for another College Football Playoff berth becomes a bit more real this week as the committee will release its first preliminary rankings on Tuesday night. But before then, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will host his weekly news conference Monday afternoon, fresh off a 29-7 dismantling of rival Michigan State ... and a tunnel brawl that followed, leading to the suspension of four Spartans. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football stock watch: Star rises, WRs drop after victory over Michigan State

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 29-7 victory over Michigan State:. DB Rod Moore: According to Pro Football Focus, Moore had his best game of the season. His highlight of the night came late in the fourth quarter when Payton Thorne threw over the middle; Moore jumped in front of it and returned it for 30 yards. Moore was targeted in coverage five times and allowed just one reception. When matched up with Keon Coleman, the Spartans’ most dangerous player on offense, Moore held him to no catches on three targets and had one pass breakup. He didn’t allow a completion to tight end Tyler Hunt, either. Moore allowed just a 9-yard reception to Daniel Barker. He finished third on the team with five tackles.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy