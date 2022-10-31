ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Police investigation closes streets in Central Fresno after reported shooting

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLbOe_0isWKdMg00

A police investigation is underway near Floradora and Highway 41.

Fresno Police are in the area and have crime scene tape up.

Officers were called to a location for a disturbance.

About 20 minutes later, a person was shot in an area just below Highway 41 and then drove themselves to the hospital.

Officials say it's unclear if the disturbance officers were dispatched to is related to the shooting or just happened to occur near each other.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

