10 Special Holidays and Events in November

November 1-30 Take time this month to learn about the people native to your town. Don't know where to start? This map shows indigenous territories, treaties, and languages throughout the world. 2. Peanut Butter Lovers Month. November 1-30 I mean, isn't every month peanut butter lover's month? Apparently not. It's...
WFAA

Update your Fall pantry

Thanksgiving is later this month and having your pantry in order can make planning your holiday feasts even easier. That's why Tonia Tomlin with Sorted Out shares a few tips. For more information, visit SortedOut.com.
Cheryl E Preston

Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas

Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.

