KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KYTV

POST-HALLOWEEN: How to dispose of fall decor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Halloween is over, you might wonder what to do with your fall decorations. If you are ready to hang the Christmas lights and pack up the fall decor, then here is something you can do with all those pumpkins and haybales that won’t be good to use next year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
iheart.com

Councilor Upset With Latest Fire Department Hire

A Springfield City Council member is taking issue with the latest hire to the city's fire department. Luke Cournoyer is a former detective who was granted immunity during a federal trial last December against his colleague Gregg Bigda. Back in 2016, Bigda was accused of using excessive force and conducting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

BRANSON, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death

(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
