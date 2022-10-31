Read full article on original website
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
Several communities in the Ozarks asking for support of Use Tax
POST-HALLOWEEN: How to dispose of fall decor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Halloween is over, you might wonder what to do with your fall decorations. If you are ready to hang the Christmas lights and pack up the fall decor, then here is something you can do with all those pumpkins and haybales that won’t be good to use next year.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
PICTURES: Kids celebrate Halloween in Springfield’s Rountree Neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids celebrated Halloween Monday night in the Rountree Neighborhood. See the sights.
Springfield homeless outreach center launches resource ap, opens family shelter for winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, one group is stepping up its efforts to get homeless people the resources they need. Tuesday, The Connecting Grounds Outreach launched its free Shelter SGF app. “Homelessness is an issue that we have to address. Housing is healthcare. Housing is sobriety. Housing is mental...
Councilor Upset With Latest Fire Department Hire
A Springfield City Council member is taking issue with the latest hire to the city's fire department. Luke Cournoyer is a former detective who was granted immunity during a federal trial last December against his colleague Gregg Bigda. Back in 2016, Bigda was accused of using excessive force and conducting...
Infant sleep deaths in Springfield more than double compared to last year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Infant sleep-related deaths in Springfield have increased 150% in 2022 compared to last year’s numbers. In 2021, there were a total of four infant sleep-related deaths, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. So far this year, there have been 10 deaths — an increase of 150% with two […]
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
SPONSORED The Place: Enjoy the Holiday Season at the Branson Landing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate the holiday season by visiting the Branson Landing! Shop for Christmas presents, eat delicious food and even take pictures with santa! If you’d like to go to their Christmas Tree lighting, you can find more information on their website: https://bransonlanding.com.
Police investigate businesses vandalized in Morrisville, Mo.
The Place: American Indian Center to host POWWOW honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Indian Center of Springfield is hosting their 2nd Annual Honoring our Veterans POW-WOW at Greenwood Laboratory School on the campus of Missouri State University on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Admission is free to the public.
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Candidates for Missouri House District 132 share thoughts on abortion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Incumbent Democrat Crystal Quade faces a challenge from Republican Sephanos Freeman in the race for Missouri House District 132. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death
(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
