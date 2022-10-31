Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Early voters lament high prices and disunity, yet vote for opposite sides
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It wasn't the big-ticket items like cars or houses that hit Paul and Doris McKinney. It was the cat food. The cans they buy went from 48 cents to 79 cents in just a few months, and while the pennies didn't break the bank, the cat food became their family's symbol of what's gone wrong with America.
Republicans and Democrats spend big on ads for US midterms
The rival parties have outspent the 2020 presidential election on ads addressing abortion, crime and the economy
Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?
Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Tax-cut guru still says he's right about Trump, Truss and trickle-down
NASHVILLE - The mess in England doesn't mean he's wrong. Arthur Laffer, the chief cheerleader for supply-side economics since the days of Ronald Reagan, wants to make that clear. Laffer in early October publicly endorsed a dramatic tax-cutting plan proposed by Liz Truss, who was just getting settled in as...
