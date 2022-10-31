Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love lead Cavaliers' fourth-quarter rally to beat Knicks

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.

Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points — both also had four-point plays — in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.

Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84. Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.

Dean Wade scored a career-high 22 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who won have won five straight since dropping their season opener in Toronto. They are 3-0 at home.

The Cavaliers also received six points and a game-high 13 rebounds from All-Star center Jarrett Allen and eight assists from Caris LeVert. Mitchell and LeVert each had 41 points Friday night in a 132-123 overtime win in Boston.

Three-time All-Star Mitchell scored 15 points on five 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Cavaliers take a 10-point lead over his hometown team.

Mitchell believed he would be traded to the Knicks over the summer, only to have the Cavaliers swoop in with a better offer on Sept. 1. Utah received Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, rookie Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft choices and two pick swaps in return.

Randle also had nine rebounds and seven assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Knicks amassed 64 points in the paint to 32 for the Cavaliers.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland missed his fifth consecutive game for Cleveland with a left eye laceration. Garland has not played since being poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. on Oct. 19.

Sore subject

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau cracked a smile when asked if he imagined what his lineup would look like with Mitchell in it.

“You know, we don’t deal with hypotheticals,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a terrific player and he’s had an immediate impact with Cleveland. He’s a high-end talent.”

Mitchell is leading the NBA in minutes per game while continuing to fill in for Garland. The Cavaliers haven’t lost since Mitchell temporarily moved to the point.

“Part of that is because teams are having to deal with Mitchell, which makes space for his teammates,” Thibodeau said. “His shot profile is really good.”

Tip-ins

Knicks: New York has lost four straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and is 47-64 in Cleveland. … Guard Quentin Grimes (left foot soreness), the No. 25 overall pick in 2021, has been inactive for all six games. Grimes averaged 6.0 points in 46 games as a rookie. … Two-way forward Feron Hunt and two-way guard Trevor Keels are on G League assignments with the Westchester Knicks.

Cavaliers: Garland resumed on-court activities Wednesday, but no timetable is in place for his return to action. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland “wants to play, there is no doubt about it,” and will wear protective goggles indefinitely. … Guard Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery), guard Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain), two-way forward Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Garland were inactive.

Knicks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Host Boston on Wednesday night.