Giants deliver a clunker in final game before bye as Seahawks’ Geno Smith torches them in final quarter

Here’s how much Giants’ playoff chances dropped because of loss at Seahawks
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week, after Sunday’s loss at the Seahawks. So will they make the playoffs, as they push — in their final nine regular season games — for their first postseason appearance since 2016?. TO PURCHASE GIANTS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. Well, at...
Jets’ John Franklin-Myers after costly penalty in loss to Patriots: ‘I am not going to play any slower’
Before Jets defensive back Michael Carter II even had time to catch his breath after sprinting 84 yards into the end zone, his excitement turned to frustration. With 37 seconds remaining until halftime of the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Carter spun around to see a yellow flag displayed on the video board. His pick-six was null. Defensive end John-Franklin Myers hit Mac Jones late and was called for a roughing the passer penalty.
Jets plan to stick with Zach Wilson for rest of season: Don’t count on it if struggles continue
Less than 24 hours after Zach Wilson’s carelessness with the ball cost the Jets a chance at a winnable game against the Patriots, his teammates defended him and coach Robert Saleh said he’s sticking with the second-year quarterback as his starter for the rest of the season – barring an injury.
Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Jets need to bench Zach Wilson for Joe Flacco
People are pumping the brakes on Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. That’s not going to cut it, according to Matt Cassel. In fact, the former Pro Bowl quarterback thinks Robert Saleh needs to turn to Joe Flacco. Via The 33rd Team:
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady made last-gasp effort to ‘fix’ marriage to Gisele Bundchen | ‘Too little, too late’
On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen confirmed they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge. *****. A source told People...
Giants’ reunion with Odell Beckham? GM Joe Schoen says it’s possible
So you’re saying there’s a chance the Giants could still sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Yes, that’s exactly what general manager Joe Schoen was saying Tuesday after he was unable to add a wide receiver to the roster at the trade deadline. “Obviously he has been a good...
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Jets trade deadline 2022: Deals Joe Douglas should (and should not) make
The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are in an unusual position as the trade deadline arrives: instead of trying to get the most out of assets by trading them away before they leave in free agency, Douglas now must try to add talent for the stretch run. At 5-3...
Our weekly NFL Pro Picks Challenge is now live | How to play it and see who won Week 8
Rose Arcuria blitzed the field of contestants in Week 8 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge by picking 12 of 14 NFL games correctly last week. Her closest competition picked 10 games right. In all, the contest drew 61 entries, up 12 from last week. For her efforts, Arcuria earned...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. TO PURCHASE JETS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. A source told the...
