FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Two local schools put on lockdown after hoax active shooter call
CINCINNATI — A 911 call describing an active shooter on a rampage put two local schools on lockdown and parents on edge in Colerain Township before it was determined to be a hoax. The caller said there was an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. It was put...
WKRC
False active shooter report leads to Northwest Local Schools lockdown
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Northwest Local Schools said all of its schools are on lockdown after a report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. That report was false, according to a social media post by the Northwest Local School District. Law enforcement and school administrators are...
Fox 19
Suspected burglar shot in the buttock in Warren County, police say
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttock after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot. Jeffrey Carl,...
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
Fox 19
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Huber Heights: Break-in suspect climbs in front of security camera
Photos from the security footage show a person climbing up a pipe attached to the building, in direct view of the security camera.
Search of Hamilton apartments seized enough fentanyl to kill 190K people
HAMILTON — Two people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies executed search warrants at two apartments in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media page. Edward Fox, 33, of Hamilton, is charged with three counts each of trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, the spokesperson...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
City manager: Police investigating after body found in Franklin
Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt confirmed to News 3 that authorities are investigating after a body was found in the city Tuesday night.
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
Final man convicted in kidnapping case of man found dead in burned garage
DAYTON — The final of five men has pleaded guilty to federal charges connection to the kidnapping and death of a man whose body was later found in a detached garage in a Dayton three years ago. Devon Love, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring with four others to kidnap...
‘She failed him;’ Family calls for justice, accuses animal control officer of killing dog
BELLBROOK — The death of a dog last Friday in Bellbrook is going viral online as anger amounts over a call to animal control ends in the death of a pet. Greene County officials are asking for patience as they conduct an investigation. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. His trial was expected to begin Monday...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Fox 19
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WKRC
Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
