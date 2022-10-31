ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men are dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Clinton County. Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Eric Ford of Sabina was on US 68 near Center Road north of Wilmington shortly after four Wednesday afternoon. His SUV drifted into the other lane, slamming into...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
CHEVIOT, OH

