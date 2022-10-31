Read full article on original website
Related
The UK Drill Project review – arresting journey into demonised rap scene
Seven balaclava-clad actors emerge on stage, rapping and filming each other. They tell the story of the drill scene through its own medium of song, social media posts and music videos. A joint winner of the Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust award 2022, The UK Drill Project explores the criminalisation of a subculture with originality of form.
Syrian perfumer needs 'one whiff' to mimic luxury brands
One whiff of a fragrance is all Syrian perfumer Mohammad al-Masri needs to recreate the scent of a luxury brand -- without the label and for a fraction of the cost. Before the war, Masri would mostly concoct expensive oriental fragrances, with heavy notes of oud, a sweet and woody scent, like his family has done for a century.
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
Civil rights groups slam Musk’s mass Twitter layoffs, urge companies to pause ads
Leaders of dozens of civil rights and other advocacy groups are criticizing Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter, saying they undermine the commitments he made to the organizations to keep safety and election integrity measures in place on the platform ahead of Election Day.
Comments / 0