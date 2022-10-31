ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The UK Drill Project review – arresting journey into demonised rap scene

Seven balaclava-clad actors emerge on stage, rapping and filming each other. They tell the story of the drill scene through its own medium of song, social media posts and music videos. A joint winner of the Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust award 2022, The UK Drill Project explores the criminalisation of a subculture with originality of form.
AFP

Syrian perfumer needs 'one whiff' to mimic luxury brands

One whiff of a fragrance is all Syrian perfumer Mohammad al-Masri needs to recreate the scent of a luxury brand -- without the label and for a fraction of the cost. Before the war, Masri would mostly concoct expensive oriental fragrances, with heavy notes of oud, a sweet and woody scent, like his family has done for a century.

