Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Darren Bridges receives life sentence in 2017 murder of NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Darren Bridges, a man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil during a 2017 traffic stop, has been sentenced to life in prison. Bridges appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov. 2) following a guilty verdict delivered in late September for first-degree murder, punishable in the state of Louisiana by either death or a mandatory life sentence at Angola Prison.
cenlanow.com
Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local non-profit organization says it was robbed on Halloween night. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, enough to build put on four homes. The shingles were donated and...
cenlanow.com
Residents in St. James Parish asked to evacuate after train derailment leaks chemicals
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents were asked to evacuate before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 after a derailed train spilled chemicals. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said residents in the Paulina area were directed to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center located at 2631 Louisiana Avenue.
cenlanow.com
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails
PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
cenlanow.com
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys...
cenlanow.com
Ohio sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
(NewsNation) — Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker on the shelf,...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana receives additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida, May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than a year after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, locals continue to repair damage sustained during the disastrous storm. Ever aware of Louisiana’s struggle to rebuild, the federal government is providing the state with an additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida and May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery.
cenlanow.com
Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
cenlanow.com
Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state. The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Trick-or-treat! New Orleans family keeps Halloween tradition alive by scaring neighbors
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —A family in New Orleans dresses up their home to scare themselves and the community. The Marchand family said they do it to give back in their own spooky way. “This was an opportunity for us to give back and have something for our family and...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana talent shines in traveling Broadway production of ‘Tina’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A little girl from southeast Louisiana shares her big talent with Broadway lovers around the country as she steps on stage to bring a music legend’s humble beginnings to life. Ayvah Johnson is a born performer. Click any video on her Instagram and it’s...
cenlanow.com
LIVE at 11:30: Gov. Edwards will join Monroe Chamber of Commerce to give State of the State update
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards will join the Monroe Chamber of Commerce to give the State of State update at the Monroe Civic Center Baquet Hall. We will have a live stream on myarklamiss.com and on our Facebook page.
cenlanow.com
Florida voters ready for change
(NewsNation) — With less than a week to go before the midterms, voters in Florida want change. NewsNation correspondent Xavier Walton spoke to voters in Florida about the issues on their minds as they head to the polls. Regardless of party, voters said things need to change. The top...
cenlanow.com
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
cenlanow.com
Watch: Perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Every family has its favorite holiday cookie recipe. For the Kellermans in Texas, they enjoy a cookie that combines two favorite treats. Here’s the recipe for Grandma Katie’s Andes Mint Cookies:. – 3/4 cup margarine. – 1 1/2 cup sugar. – 2 tablespoons...
Comments / 0