ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Darren Bridges receives life sentence in 2017 murder of NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Darren Bridges, a man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil during a 2017 traffic stop, has been sentenced to life in prison. Bridges appeared in court on Wednesday (Nov. 2) following a guilty verdict delivered in late September for first-degree murder, punishable in the state of Louisiana by either death or a mandatory life sentence at Angola Prison.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
PAULINA, LA
cenlanow.com

Ohio sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

(NewsNation) — Ohio is suing discount chain Dollar General, alleging the store charges shoppers prices higher than the ones advertised. Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the state is suing the store on behalf of shoppers who have complained about being overcharged. “They’ll put one sticker on the shelf,...
OHIO STATE
cenlanow.com

Talks already swirling around legislation to amend abortion laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the legal fight over Louisiana’s abortion ban continues, there are already talks about future legislation being drafted to either amend or clarify the law. Ever since the law went into effect, there has been confusion among some healthcare providers as to when...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Bird flu found in southwestern part of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms bird flu found in blue-winged teal in the southwestern part of the state. The agency said bird flu is low risk for public health according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), however, LDWF continues to routinely investigate reports of sick or dead birds. LDWF reports that several captive birds have died from bird flu in northeast Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Florida voters ready for change

(NewsNation) — With less than a week to go before the midterms, voters in Florida want change. NewsNation correspondent Xavier Walton spoke to voters in Florida about the issues on their minds as they head to the polls. Regardless of party, voters said things need to change. The top...
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Watch: Perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Every family has its favorite holiday cookie recipe. For the Kellermans in Texas, they enjoy a cookie that combines two favorite treats. Here’s the recipe for Grandma Katie’s Andes Mint Cookies:. – 3/4 cup margarine. – 1 1/2 cup sugar. – 2 tablespoons...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy