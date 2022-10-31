The Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in return for a conditional sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss. Colts fans seemed to have mixed reviews (at best) on the deal, but how did ESPN's Seth Walder feel about the deal? He graded each of the deadline-day deals across the NFL, and he gave the Colts a 'B' for their business with the Bills.

