ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bill Hendrick chronicles the Civil War through the eyes of an Atlanta newspaper

By Logan C. Ritchie
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago

As a newspaper reporter, Bill Hendrick traveled Europe and Latin America to cover stories. When he decided to write a book, however, he looked no further than the Atlanta History Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgV8B_0isWHsK800
Bill Hendrick

Hendrick camped out for six months at the center in Buckhead, pouring over microfilm to research how The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer, one of Atlanta’s most influential newspapers at the time, wrote about the Civil War.

The Intelligencer building was on Whitehall Street in downtown Atlanta, next to a railroad depot. The newspaper was a weekly publication from 1849 to 1854, when it became a daily. When Gen. William T. Sherman marched through Atlanta, The Intelligencer was the only paper to survive.

Hendrick, with historian Stephen Davis, co-authored “The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War.” It’s a study on how the city’s newspaper narrated the war’s events, how the paper got the facts right (or wrong) and how editorial columns reflected a pro-Confederate point of view.

The Intelligencer was one of 105 daily and weekly newspapers in Georgia during the Civil War. Editor John H. Steele used wired messages and letters from soldiers as sources, sometimes printing falsities as facts. The newspaper was notable for its staying power while other publications suffered from inflation, enemy occupation in nearby cities, employees leaving to join the army, and lack of materials.

During his 40-year career at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about business, science and health, Hendrick chased assignments on the Civil War. But don’t call him a history buff – he says the term is demeaning.

“I did as many Civil War stories as I could, every time I had a chance. Frankly, editors probably considered me a little difficult because I asked so much,” said Hendrick, who left the AJC in 2008.

Hendrick and Davis were having lunch one day when the topic of writing a book came up. Davis has written at least four books on battles and outcomes of the Civil War.

“I told Steve I was going to write a book someday about the Atlanta Daily Intelligencer, the main paper in Atlanta from 1859 till 1871. He said, ‘Let’s do it together,’ and knocked out a proposal in two days,” recalled Hendrick.

They each brought strengths: Davis knew about battles and strategy and Hendrick knew about journalism and human interest.

“I really wanted to find out what Atlanta was like during the Civil War, and how newspapers worked in the days before typewriters,” Hendrick said. “I had procrastinated for 15 years, and I’d still be procrastinating if not for Steve.”

The post Bill Hendrick chronicles the Civil War through the eyes of an Atlanta newspaper appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wetumpka Herald

Famous party venues from Atlanta history

Giggster spotlights five iconic party locales from Atlanta's history, from 1930s jazz fests to 2000s hip-hop dinners. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Guns now allowed at Zoo Atlanta after potential challenge by activists

Guns will now be permitted on the grounds of Zoo Atlanta after activists questioned the legality of the Grant Park attraction’s ban on them. Zoo Atlanta, which is owned by the City of Atlanta, updated its weapon policy to include banning firearms on Sept. 1 of this year. In a media statement, Zoo Atlanta said […] The post Guns now allowed at Zoo Atlanta after potential challenge by activists appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples

One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case.   Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable

Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy