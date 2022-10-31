ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cenlanow.com

LSU Police make arrest in rape case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, November 1 arrest of an individual accused of raping a victim on LSU campus. According to LSU, the survivor was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, October 9 on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ihab Mustafa was arrested after the fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday. There were 50 people inside the complex at the time of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Driver of Lamborghini in fatal Uptown crash on trial again

A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 is on trial again. Jason Adams is facing a civil trial connected to the crash. Adams pleaded guilty in 2018 to vehicular homicide, admitting he was intoxicated and driving over 100 miles...
LOUISIANA STATE

