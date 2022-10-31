Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community. After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
NOLA.com
Police report a man killed himself near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East
A man killed himself in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East, police said. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map), police said. He died at the scene. Initially, police said the man was killed in a homicide, but later reported it as a suicide.
cenlanow.com
LSU Police make arrest in rape case
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, November 1 arrest of an individual accused of raping a victim on LSU campus. According to LSU, the survivor was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, October 9 on the...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ihab Mustafa was arrested after the fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday. There were 50 people inside the complex at the time of the fire.
Property manager wounded in eviction shooting will face criminal charges, sources say
NEW ORLEANS — In a bizarre twist to the shooting of a deputy constable serving an eviction nearly a month ago in New Orleans East, the property manager who also was wounded in the shooting will apparently face criminal charges of his own. According to multiple sources, Deputy Constable...
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
Second woman seen shooting gun from car on highway arrested
NOPD officials say Erica Nettles surrendered to NOPD Second District officers in connection with the investigation of an illegal discharge of a firearm incident.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a […]
WDSU
Second woman wanted in Expressway shooting video surrenders, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman wanted, accused of illegally shooting a gun from a car on a New Orleans highway was arrested. Police said Erica Nettles, 20, turned herself in on Saturday. Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media showing two women shooting from their car...
Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents. The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a...
brproud.com
Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
Carencro Police find marijuana, AK-47 and pistols after traffic stop
Carencro Police Department arrested three men after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Driver of Lamborghini in fatal Uptown crash on trial again
A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 is on trial again. Jason Adams is facing a civil trial connected to the crash. Adams pleaded guilty in 2018 to vehicular homicide, admitting he was intoxicated and driving over 100 miles...
NOPD working two shootings in New Orleans East
Those two shootings happened late Monday afternoon and occurred about a mile away from each other. Both victims went to area hospitals in private cars.
Comments / 1