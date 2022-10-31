ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

959theriver.com

Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side

A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
JOLIET, IL
WIFR

Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Juvenile Shot Inside Of A Local Business

NBC Chicago

Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home

A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police searching for missing northern Illinois woman

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing woman. We're told Jennifer Lazenby, 39, was last made contact with on October 19th. Lazenby is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, she has fair skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
ourquadcities.com

County meth arrest case now in federal court

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials

Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

