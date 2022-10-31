Read full article on original website
Related
959theriver.com
Joliet Man Arrested Following Standoff on Far West Side
A 35-year-ol Joliet man was taken into custody on Friday, following a standoff. Eric Tyler was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Four Arrest Warrants. The arrest warrants were for Domestic Battery (2 Warrants), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft/Loan Fraud/Wire Fraud.
WIFR
Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
Rockford woman ejected from car, dies after hitting tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 50-year-old Rockford woman died Saturday after she was ejected from her car after hitting a tree. The Winnebago County Coroner responded to a local hospital around 9:59 a.m. for a woman that had been involved in a single motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner’s office. An investigation showed that […]
fox32chicago.com
Dozens of guns seized from Grayslake man arrested for threatening to kill family, police say
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - A Grayslake man was arrested and dozens of guns were seized Friday after police say he threatened to kill family members. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says family members of RB Warrens, 49, filed a complaint that he threatened to kill them and shoot anyone who tired to take him from his home in the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Juvenile Shot Inside Of A Local Business
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Alleged Haunted House in Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.
Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
foxillinois.com
Police searching for missing northern Illinois woman
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WICS) — The Crystal Lake Police Department is searching for a missing woman. We're told Jennifer Lazenby, 39, was last made contact with on October 19th. Lazenby is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, she has fair skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
Winnebago County Sheriff warns of phone scammer impersonating officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which someone is impersonating an officer. According to police, the individual claims to be Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and then attempts to obtain money from the victims by telling them they […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting The Alleged “Serial” Rapist Struck Again Last Night
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ourquadcities.com
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested After Deputies Check on Vehicle Parked in Roadway and Then Attempts to Flee Police
Just after midnight on Saturday October 29, Ogle County Deputies responded to a welfare check of a male passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Pines Road and Lowell Park Road. When officers arrived, the vehicle then fled the scene and came to a stop approximately one mile west of the intersection.
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
5 Suspects Arrested After At Least $9K in Items Stolen From Suburban Kohl's: Officials
Five women have been arrested in relation to an incident in which at least $9,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Kohl's store in DuPage County, authorities said. The theft was reported at approximately 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl's, 1001 75th St., in Woodridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office stated in a news release. Officers were called to the store for a theft in progress, and a short time later, saw the suspects' vehicle disregard a stoplight, according to authorities. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at which point the driver, identified as Kenyuanna Gunby, 22, sped up and attempted to flee, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Comments / 0