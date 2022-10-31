Read full article on original website
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals player props: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins props, plus more for Sunday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-place Seattle is visiting Arizona late in the afternoon window on Sunday and below are our top Seahawks vs. Cardinals player props for...
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
2023 NFL trade deadline could be pushed back with multiple teams reportedly interested
The 2022 NFL trade deadline will go down as one of the busiest in league history. It could also be
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today vs. Seahawks (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni gives insights into plan for team’s ‘mini-bye’
It was 4:49 a.m. Friday and the Boeing 787 that the Eagles were on returning to Philadelphia after their 29-17 win over the Houston Texans had arrived at Philadelphia International Airport. As the players and coaches walked down the two sets of stairs to depart the plane, they boarded buses headed back to the NovaCare Complex.
What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today vs. Carolina Panthers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
Giants’ game-by-game predictions, Take 2 | Can Brian Daboll lead his team into the postseason?
All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.
What channel is Detroit Lions game on today vs. Green Bay Packers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, in an NFL Week 9 NFC North matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Week 9 NFL player props: Josh Allen props headline Sunday’s Jets vs. Bills picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 9 schedule is loaded but all eyes will be on MetLife Stadium as Buffalo visits New York, and we’ve got our...
What channel is Miami Dolphins game on today vs. Chicago Bears? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, meet the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Soldier Field] in Chicago, Illinois. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on NFL Week 9 moneylines
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 marks the midway point of the NFL season and a DraftKings promo code allows new customers to bet $5, win $200...
What channel is New England Patriots game on today vs. Indianapolis Colts? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, meet the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, in an NFL Week 9 AFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 911/6/2022) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
What channel is Atlanta Falcons game on today vs. L.A. Chargers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, meet the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
NFL may extend trade deadline 2-4 weeks, which should have happened years ago
In 2013, the NFL moved its trade deadline from the Tuesday after Week 6 of a season to the Tuesday after Week 8. That has generated a flurry of last-minute deals, both for teams trying to get their rosters right for playoff pushes, and for teams in obvious fire-sale mode. It has also aligned with the league’s move to more of an in-season player-acquisition mindset, though it’s hard to tell whether the tail is wagging the dog in that case.
As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’
Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
