Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Cowboys be making a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr.? These new comments from Stephen Jones seem to be hinting at that possibility.
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Ravens Release Veteran Cornerback For 5th Time This Season
The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world Monday, sending a second and fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for vaunted linebacker Roquan Smith. In a much less surprising move made by the team later this afternoon, Baltimore reportedly has released cornerback Daryl Worley for the ...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday
The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday. Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP
The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
NBC Sports
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Eventual challenge for the Bears will be to extend Chase Claypool’s contract
After the 2022 regular season ends, new Bear receiver Chase Claypool becomes eligible for a new contract. He’ll likely want one. Signed through 2023, the Bears surely didn’t trade for Claypool without a plan for keeping him. He’s not part of an effort to go all-in for the current season. He’s a building block for next year and beyond, a guy with whom they can get acquainted for the rest of 2022 before the real work starts, in 2023.
NBC Sports
Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers
The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free...
Comments / 0