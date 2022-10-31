Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker ejection is the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker...
NBC Sports
49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins
The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
NBC Sports
Bears GM Ryan Poles says he’s “bummed” Roquan Smith was traded instead of extended
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles says he didn’t want to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, but ultimately determined that there was no way the Bears would keep him in free agency next year, and it was better to get something for him now. “There’s a part of...
NBC Sports
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
NBC Sports
Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Lions have traded one of their most talented players to a division rival. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been traded from Detroit to Minnesota, according to multiple reports. The full terms of the deal are the Vikings sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Detroit...
NBC Sports
Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines
The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.
NBC Sports
Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP
The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
NBC Sports
Eventual challenge for the Bears will be to extend Chase Claypool’s contract
After the 2022 regular season ends, new Bear receiver Chase Claypool becomes eligible for a new contract. He’ll likely want one. Signed through 2023, the Bears surely didn’t trade for Claypool without a plan for keeping him. He’s not part of an effort to go all-in for the current season. He’s a building block for next year and beyond, a guy with whom they can get acquainted for the rest of 2022 before the real work starts, in 2023.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers had their helmets off during celebration of late touchdown
The rule has been in place in 1997. Whether it makes sense is one thing. (It arguably doesn’t.) Whether it’s applied consistently is another. (It isn’t.) As applied on Sunday against the Panthers following a late, unlikely touchdown pass that tied the game against the Falcons at 34, it was the right call.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut Trysten Hill
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
