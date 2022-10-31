ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
NBC Sports

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick

Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it

Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield

There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports

Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Lions have traded one of their most talented players to a division rival. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been traded from Detroit to Minnesota, according to multiple reports. The full terms of the deal are the Vikings sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Detroit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines

The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Eagles estimate Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott as DNP

The Eagles are “still working through” defensive tackle Jordan Davis‘ diagnosis on his injured right ankle, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. He did allow that Davis is unlikely to play in Thursday Night Football, and he did not dispute an NFL Media report that Davis has a high-ankle sprain.
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
NBC Sports

Eventual challenge for the Bears will be to extend Chase Claypool’s contract

After the 2022 regular season ends, new Bear receiver Chase Claypool becomes eligible for a new contract. He’ll likely want one. Signed through 2023, the Bears surely didn’t trade for Claypool without a plan for keeping him. He’s not part of an effort to go all-in for the current season. He’s a building block for next year and beyond, a guy with whom they can get acquainted for the rest of 2022 before the real work starts, in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys cut Trysten Hill

The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
DALLAS, TX

