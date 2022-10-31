Read full article on original website
LH Field Hockey sets sights on A-10 crown; faces UMass on Thursday
LOCK HAVEN – After a historic season, the Lock Haven field hockey team looks to make an impact at the A-10 Tournament this weekend. After a 2022 regular season which saw the Lock Haven field hockey team record the program’s most wins since 2015, head coach Pat Rudy and the Bald Eagles have their sights set on bringing home the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) crown at this weekend’s (Nov. 3-5) championship in Amherst, Massachusetts.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
CMHS take top honors at math competition
BLOOMSBURG, PA – More than 250 students from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania put their brains to work at the recent Bloomsburg University Math Competition. The annual competition is sponsored by the Mathematics and Digital Sciences Department (MADS). The competition consists of three different categories or games. The...
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
CM Marching Band in Halloween ghoulish mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – This group of meddling kids is the Central Mountain Marching Band. Amidst cheers from the crowd of “Zoinks!” and “Jinkies,” these KCSD students played their hearts out for the Lock Haven Halloween Parade last Saturday. An annual favorite, this parade is a place for them to show their creativity and camaraderie through their costume choices. They brought to the parade all the members of Scooby Doo, a budding artist, and some rather glamorous witches, among other things. One student even went dressed as a bass drummer. They celebrated at the end of the parade with donuts and cider at the Hope Hose Fire Company of Lock Haven.
Christopher A. Ungard, 36
Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport he was a son of Richard L. Ungard Jr. and stepson of, Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.
Troy & Canton Schools At War…Against Cancer
A war has been brewing since 2021 between Canton and Troy. This battle has come be to known as the Tab Wars. The Tab Wars was started by the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone organization as a fundraiser to help the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. Aluminum can tabs have been collected by schools in both communities, cashed-in, and the money is given to the Ronald McDonald House to assist in their daily operations.
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city. The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant […]
Flight 800 Memorial Park getting renovation
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been 26 years since the Flight 800 tragedy took the lives of 21 people, of that, 16 were students and five were faculty members. The memorial park was completed a few years after the accident and is now getting a makeover. A member of Montoursville’s Perpetual Care Committee says […]
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey
Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey,89, of Castanea passed away Friday, October 28,2022 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven. She was born in Mill Hall, February 9, 1933, to the late Edward Bitner and Odessa (Butler) Bitner, however, she lived with her grandfather and grandmother Sylvester and Rosie Butler. Jane was...
Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket
Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Remembering Beatrice “Bea” Gamble
Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar, “The evil that men do lives after them; the good they do is oft interred with their bones.” Well, the love, the good she brought to others, and her legacy of service to others did not die with Beatrice “Bea” Gamble, who died on October 1. Her decency, her godliness, love of humanity, and service to others will never be forgotten by her family, her colleagues, and all the people she helped and whose lives she touched and to whom she served as an example to.
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
Adventure company offers outdoor destination
Muncy, Pa. — An outdoor adventure company is branching out to become an outdoor destination this winter, with fire pits, food trucks, and a big screen for entertainment. The Rich Port Adventure Company, 50 Angletown Road, is testing out its new 30-foot inflatable screen when it airs Game 4 of the World Series tomorrow night at 8, said owner Orlando Rodriguez. The event is free and open to the public. ...
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
