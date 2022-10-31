Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport. Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm. Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
NECN
Houses Evacuated Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Conn.
Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
Eyewitness News
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Eyewitness News
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police
Bridgeport News: No Contract In Sight For Fire/Police The Bridgeport Fire Department has been working for two years without a contract. The police one year. After a press conference yesterday I pressed Mayor Ganim and City Councilperson Ernie Newton for comment. Ganim said it’s a “delicate process” that he doesn’t like to talk about in the media as it does not respect the process but says he is supportive of the first responders. A couple of months ago I asked Newton about the contract when he said if presented with a contract he would vote on it but he said it is still a process going on. I asked Mayor Ganim if the first responders are being unrealistic in their negotiations and he said the city wants to get settled as quickly as they can. When I asked when a realistic timeframe is Ganim said he didn’t know but it’s closer now than it’s ever been but it’s not something that can be resolved in a week or two.
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
Wallingford police investigating playground fire as arson
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a suspicious fire at a local playground, which they are calling intentional. Lynn Bellucci is a mother of two who says she’s enjoyed bringing her children to the same park she grew up going to. But, after this weekend’s arson at Doolittle Park, she’s having second thoughts. […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A morning fire brought a neighborhood in West Haven to a standstill. It happened Tuesday on Gilbert Street, which was closed for a portion of the morning. It has since reopened. Massive flames shot out of the top of multi-story building. No injuries were reported.
Connecticut man found guilty in 36-year-old kidnapping cases
(WTNH) – A jury found a Marlborough man guilty in 36-year-old sexual assault cases on Wednesday. Michael Sharpe, a former CEO of the charter school group that ran Jumoke Academy in Hartford, was arrested in 2020 in connection to four sexual assaults that dated back to 1984. Sharpe was charged with kidnapping since the statute […]
