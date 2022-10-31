ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Episode 50: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

By Daniel Roberts, Courtney Cortright, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXRtt_0isWEL1o00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yu2D_0isWEL1o00

Click the above video to see the episode.

You can read more stories from our shows by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Freedom Fountain Observance in Jacksonville this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health donates Stop the Bleed Kits to schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute these life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. These kits provide resources such as tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training for school staff in the […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

November recognized as National Entrepreneurship Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is National Entrepreneurship Month, a time dedicated to celebrating people who turn an idea into profit. According to the state’s business registration division, last year more than 170,000 new businesses were created. Confection Connection in Greenville is one such small business. Timothy Woolard, one of the co-owners, said it’s tough […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

J.H. Rose to play for state title Saturday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The J.H. Rose volleyball team will face North Iredell in the NCHSAA 3A state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University. Follow this link to purchase tickets. The Rampants (28-1) punched their ticket to state with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 victory […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of banning certain graphic books from libraries. Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries. There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
GREENVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Ferguson named AAC Rookie of the Year; three earn AAC honors

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University defender Jazmin Ferguson has been named the American Conference Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. In addition to the award, Ferguson was joined by Carsen Parker and Maeve English in receiving Second-Team All-Conference honors. For Ferguson, her honor comes on the heels of a stellar rookie campaign […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina YouTuber seeking record milestone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy