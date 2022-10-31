The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are back at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, which is due for an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch. The Phillies hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and are looking to push the Astros to the brink, while Houston looks to tie the series at 2-2 and take back momentum in the series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO