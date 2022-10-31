ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
kymkemp.com

Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November

In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
FORTUNA, CA
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California

A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & gusty winds ahead for your Tuesday

Grab your umbrellas and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Tuesday. You're also going to want to plan to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you're going today as our roads will be slick from the rain, and snow in our mountain areas will likely bring some travel impacts for the latter half of the day. Low pressure tracking south along the coast and into northern California is bringing a dramatic change to our weather pattern on Tuesday. We're starting out with temperatures that are milder than 24 hours ago, cloudy skies overhead, and showers have already made their way into the Northern Mountains and Shasta County as of 5am. The band of moisture will track across our region through the entire day, with the heaviest precipitation projected to fall from this morning through mid afternoon. Snow levels will dip to around 4000' in the Northern Mountains and down to around 4500' in the northern Sierra Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties, and those will stay in effect through 5pm Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect at noon Tuesday and last through Wednesday night at 8pm in Lassen and eastern Plumas County areas. A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect in the northern Sierra at noon Tuesday and that is set to continue through 8pm Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's. Winds are out of the south in the 10 to 20mph range to start the day, and we'll have the potential for gusts in the 30 to 40mph range through mid morning. winds will then shift to become out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 25mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and upper 30's to upper 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. The threat of thunderstorms will also be a concern today, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be from the mid valley up through the foothills and into the northern Sierra. If thunderstorms do develop we may be in for locally gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for debris flows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Report Shows Grim Picture of Escalating Climate Crisis in California

A new report by state scientists shows a grim picture of the escalating climate crisis in California. It shows that the effects of climate change, including wildfires, are increasingly taxing our environment and our health at a faster rate than anticipated. This has all led to record-high temperatures, unrelenting drought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
OROVILLE, CA

