Grab your umbrellas and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Tuesday. You're also going to want to plan to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you're going today as our roads will be slick from the rain, and snow in our mountain areas will likely bring some travel impacts for the latter half of the day. Low pressure tracking south along the coast and into northern California is bringing a dramatic change to our weather pattern on Tuesday. We're starting out with temperatures that are milder than 24 hours ago, cloudy skies overhead, and showers have already made their way into the Northern Mountains and Shasta County as of 5am. The band of moisture will track across our region through the entire day, with the heaviest precipitation projected to fall from this morning through mid afternoon. Snow levels will dip to around 4000' in the Northern Mountains and down to around 4500' in the northern Sierra Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties, and those will stay in effect through 5pm Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect at noon Tuesday and last through Wednesday night at 8pm in Lassen and eastern Plumas County areas. A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect in the northern Sierra at noon Tuesday and that is set to continue through 8pm Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's. Winds are out of the south in the 10 to 20mph range to start the day, and we'll have the potential for gusts in the 30 to 40mph range through mid morning. winds will then shift to become out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 25mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and upper 30's to upper 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. The threat of thunderstorms will also be a concern today, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be from the mid valley up through the foothills and into the northern Sierra. If thunderstorms do develop we may be in for locally gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for debris flows.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO