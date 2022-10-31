Read full article on original website
Related
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November
In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
SFGate
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California
A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & gusty winds ahead for your Tuesday
Grab your umbrellas and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Tuesday. You're also going to want to plan to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you're going today as our roads will be slick from the rain, and snow in our mountain areas will likely bring some travel impacts for the latter half of the day. Low pressure tracking south along the coast and into northern California is bringing a dramatic change to our weather pattern on Tuesday. We're starting out with temperatures that are milder than 24 hours ago, cloudy skies overhead, and showers have already made their way into the Northern Mountains and Shasta County as of 5am. The band of moisture will track across our region through the entire day, with the heaviest precipitation projected to fall from this morning through mid afternoon. Snow levels will dip to around 4000' in the Northern Mountains and down to around 4500' in the northern Sierra Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties, and those will stay in effect through 5pm Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect at noon Tuesday and last through Wednesday night at 8pm in Lassen and eastern Plumas County areas. A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect in the northern Sierra at noon Tuesday and that is set to continue through 8pm Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's. Winds are out of the south in the 10 to 20mph range to start the day, and we'll have the potential for gusts in the 30 to 40mph range through mid morning. winds will then shift to become out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 25mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and upper 30's to upper 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. The threat of thunderstorms will also be a concern today, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be from the mid valley up through the foothills and into the northern Sierra. If thunderstorms do develop we may be in for locally gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for debris flows.
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
wogx.com
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio
Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fatal shooting at checkpoint during Northern California Lava Fire spawns $20 million suit
Four months after a Northern California district attorney cleared officers who shot and killed a man at a checkpoint during evacuations for the Lava Fire, the man’s family has a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $20 million in damages. The suit was filed Tuesday in Sacramento federal court...
NBC Bay Area
New Report Shows Grim Picture of Escalating Climate Crisis in California
A new report by state scientists shows a grim picture of the escalating climate crisis in California. It shows that the effects of climate change, including wildfires, are increasingly taxing our environment and our health at a faster rate than anticipated. This has all led to record-high temperatures, unrelenting drought...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
How third La Niña winter could impact Tahoe snowfall
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that La Niña is returning for a third consecutive winter. Weather experts break down what this means for the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe regions.
actionnewsnow.com
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
Comments / 0