Irondequoit, NY

Syracuse.com

Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race

Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

President Biden’s exit from Syracuse causes large backup on I-690 West

Syracuse, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s motorcade out of Syracuse Thursday evening caused a large traffic jam on Interstate 690 West in Syracuse. Vehicles were backed up on the highway between the Burnet Avenue Exit and South Townsend Street Exit near the I-81 Exit, according to state Department of Transportation maps and cameras. All lanes of the highway appeared to be backed up.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
CNY News

President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms

With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
Reason.com

Why Are Democrats Still Backing Trumpists in GOP Primaries?

On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Barack Obama Reacts As Supporter Calls Him “Fine” During Rally Speech

A supporter in Detroit flirted with Barack Obama during his latest speech. Barack Obama joked with a supporter at a rally for Democrats in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, after the attendee shouted out that he’s “fine” during a speech. Obama was in the state in an effort to encourage voters to show out in support of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election.
DETROIT, MI
Duplin Times

Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?

Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
OHIO STATE

