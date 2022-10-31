Read full article on original website
Bill Clinton to stump for Democrat in contested New York House race
Former President Clinton will be stumping for Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday in one of New York’s hotly contested House districts less than a week before the pivotal November midterms. An advisory from Ryan’s campaign on Tuesday said that Clinton and Ryan would be participating in an event...
News 12
Hundreds attend GOP rally for Rep. Zeldin in Franklin Square ahead of gubernatorial race
Rep. Lee Zeldin made an appearance at a GOP rally in Franklin Square Wednesday, hoping to become New York's next governor. Hundreds came out to the Plattdeutsch Park to support Zeldin and other Republican candidates. Supporters of the Shirley congressmen say they want to say a change in the Empire...
How much have Rose, Malliotakis raised and spent on their congressional campaigns?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Election Day, Tuesday November 8, is nearing and candidates vying for the congressional seat in New York’s 11th District are busy making their final appeal to potential voters as we approach the home stretch. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) is the incumbent and...
Democrats' Chances of Keeping the Senate With Two Weeks to Midterms
Polls from the summer had shifted the Democrats' midterm outlook with a surprisingly optimistic trend. But the tide turned again with the arrival of fall, and now, with two weeks until Election Day, Democrats' chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate have narrowed. As of Monday, Democrats were still...
Pro-Trump Rally Sees Only Dozens Attend as Excuses Mount Up
One rallygoer blamed low attendance for the event on the fact it was held on a sunny weekday in Washington, D.C., when "a lot of people work."
Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race
Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
President Biden’s exit from Syracuse causes large backup on I-690 West
Syracuse, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s motorcade out of Syracuse Thursday evening caused a large traffic jam on Interstate 690 West in Syracuse. Vehicles were backed up on the highway between the Burnet Avenue Exit and South Townsend Street Exit near the I-81 Exit, according to state Department of Transportation maps and cameras. All lanes of the highway appeared to be backed up.
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms
With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
Control of Congress: What happens if GOP gains upper hand in 2022 midterms?
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer.
Candidates pitch crime, abortion rights in final stretch of Pennsylvania Senate race
The race for Senate in Pennsylvania between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is coming down to the wire and could decide the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
Washington Examiner
Stefanik will bring Cuomo before Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she will compel former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to testify before Congress over nursing home deaths under his leadership if the Republican Party takes the House after the midterm elections. Stefanik spoke outside of a nursing home in Rensselaer County on Monday, pledging to...
Obama zings 'birtherism' antics he faced as president while stumping for Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes: 'Get ready to dig up that birth certificate'
"Remember when that was the craziest thing that people said?" Obama said of the birther claims. "Now, it doesn't even make the top 10 list of crazy."
Why Are Democrats Still Backing Trumpists in GOP Primaries?
On August 2, freshman Rep. Peter Meijer lost the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Gibbs' victory over Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, highlights the strange role Democrats are now playing in the GOP's internecine battles. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Barack Obama Reacts As Supporter Calls Him “Fine” During Rally Speech
A supporter in Detroit flirted with Barack Obama during his latest speech. Barack Obama joked with a supporter at a rally for Democrats in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, after the attendee shouted out that he’s “fine” during a speech. Obama was in the state in an effort to encourage voters to show out in support of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election.
Billionaire boost: Cash windfall fuels Republican Senate candidates as election nears
Republican Senate hopefuls are getting a big assist from billionaires in the congressional elections this year as the country’s ultra wealthy line up behind key candidates crucial to capturing control of the Senate in November. Billionaires plunked down more than $82 million to support dozens of GOP Senate candidates,...
Rath, Ryan set for State Senate debate Wednesday morning at St. Joe's
Wednesday morning at St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo will see a debate taking place between a pair of incumbent State Senators running for the re-drawn 61st Senate District - Sean Ryan (D) and Ed Rath (R). Read more here:
Why top progressives are keeping their campaign-trail distance from some vulnerable Dems
On the Hill, liberal luminaries are relentless in pursuit of their priorities. On the midterm stump, they're treading more carefully.
Tom Campbell: After elections, will partisanship finally fade?
Don’t be surprised when Republicans retain control of both houses in our legislature in the Nov. 8 election. They should. They carefully engineered and gerrymandered most of the 120 House districts and 50 Senate districts so they could stay in control. The only real question in doubt is whether Republicans will have supermajorities in one or both chambers. That becomes important because it will determine whether the dominant Republican caucuses can pass just about anything they want without being stopped. Currently, the governor can veto...
