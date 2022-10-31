Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.

