Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Judge revokes bond for Laurel homicide suspect
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox
ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
Sioux City Police Department releases mugshot of double homicide suspect
Officials arrested a 19-year-old who was charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting two people.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
Sioux City Journal
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago. The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30 p.m....
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
KLEM
House Fire in Le Mars
No one was injured in a house fire located at 24 4th Street Northwest in Le Mars. The Le Mars Fire Department was called at 1:15 this (Wednesday) afternoon to a single story residence where smoke was bellowing in high winds. Fire Chief Dave Schipper told KLEM News what took place.
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill
PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
kscj.com
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
Comments / 0