Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Judge revokes bond for Laurel homicide suspect

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
LAUREL, NE
nwestiowa.com

Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge

HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
HOSPERS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox

ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago. The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30 p.m....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

House Fire in Le Mars

No one was injured in a house fire located at 24 4th Street Northwest in Le Mars. The Le Mars Fire Department was called at 1:15 this (Wednesday) afternoon to a single story residence where smoke was bellowing in high winds. Fire Chief Dave Schipper told KLEM News what took place.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill

PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA
kscj.com

GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
SIOUX CITY, IA

