Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.

