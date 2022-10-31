Read full article on original website
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Popculture
Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision
Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Tom Felton Finally Admits He Lied About His Feelings for Emma Watson
Tom Felton has finally come clean about his true feelings for Emma Watson. Was the actor ever in love with his fellow 'Harry Potter' co-star?
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
TODAY.com
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Ariana Grande Proves She’s Best in Show With Spot-on Jennifer Coolidge Impression
Watch: Ariana Grande Wins Best in Show With Jennifer Coolidge Costume. Ariana Grande is switching the positions this Halloween. Ahead of the spooky holiday, the Wicked star shared videos of herself with former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the 2000 film Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.
ETOnline.com
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Five months after Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed the cause of her death. According to the official coroner's report released on Tuesday, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, confirming reports that the 25-year-old had died as a result of drugs.
ETOnline.com
Emily Maynard Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 6, Shares Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Emily Maynard is a mom of six! The 36-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she's welcomed her sixth child, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Maynard also revealed that her newborn son, Jones West Johnson, was born with Down syndrome. Maynard shares Jones, as well as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
ETOnline.com
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake and 'On the Mend' After Being in a Coma for Two Months
Radio host Al B. Sure! is awake after spending two months in a coma, ET can confirm. The radio host's rep told ET that Al B Sure! whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, is "making strides towards recovery" after a health condition landed him in the hospital. "I...
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
netflixjunkie.com
“I’m not sure how he does this”- Marvel Writer Praises Ryan Reynolds After Trying On the Movie Grade ‘Deadpool’ Costume
Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Over the years, we have witnessed Ryan become one of the most prominent and successful actors in Hollywood. Undoubtedly, the actor puts in everything he has got in order to perfectly portray any character on-screen. Previously when Deadpool was first released everybody was in awe of Ryan’s performance in the film. He portrayed the role of the Merc With A Mouth in a perfect manner. And, with Deadpool 3 in the works, a Marvel writer recently praised the Canadian actor.
ETOnline.com
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Just Addressed a Viral Stranger Things Fan Theory Surrounding Eddie Munson
Ever since Joseph Quinn's guitar-shredding, Dungeons & Dragons-playing character Eddie Munson first appeared on screen in season four of Stranger Things, fans have been enamored with the charming metalhead. Since Eddie's untimely death at the claws of the Demobats, internet theorists have been speculating that the Munson may make an appearance in season five. Specifically, as Venca's (Jamie Campbell Bower) second in command. Now, the queen of Stranger Things Millie has spoken on the idea of Eddie's return in the final installment.
