Bowling Green, OH

Surging Bowling Green football embraces recovery during bye week

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Much of Bowling Green’s success in 2022 has gone hand in hand with the fact that the Falcons, unlike in previous seasons, are an older team.

The players who have made the Falcons what they are this season, generally speaking, are veterans. Quarterback Matt McDonald is a senior. Center Jakari Robinson is a senior. Wide receivers Odieu Hiliare and CJ Lewis are seniors, as are defensive linemen Karl Brooks and Walter Haire.

The downside of Bowling Green having a lot of collegiate miles on its collective odometer, however, is that such a seasoned team requires more careful recovery. Thus, the Falcons’ bye week could hardly have come at a better juncture.

“This bye week’s been tremendous for us. That time off during the season, we needed it badly,” junior defensive lineman Anthony Hawkins said. “It was good for us to get our bodies back, kind of like reset almost, and look forward to the rest of the season.”

Bowling Green opened 2022 by playing eight games in eight weeks, a year after the Falcons played nine games in nine weeks to start 2021. Coach Scot Loeffler’s teams are 0-3 in games immediately following bye weeks in non-pandemic seasons.

Counterintuitively, Bowling Green has looked better as the season has worn on, turning an 0-2 start that included a seven-overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky into a 4-4 overall record through four conference games. It has come at a cost, however, as numerous Falcons have missed time over the course of the season.

“Our guys are beat up. I think the bye week or the long week or whatever you call this really came at the right time,” Loeffler said. “We had some guys that were banged up that we're gonna get back. But our pace and how we approach business needs to upgrade.”

Bowling Green’s litany of absences have varied in timing and scope.

McDonald and senior tight end Christian Sims both missed the Falcons’ 45-14 loss to Mississippi State after a hard-fought overtime win over Marshall. Sophomore running back Jamal Johnson was out for nearly a month before returning Oct. 3 against Akron. Senior cornerback Davon Ferguson has been out since the second week of the season, and senior wide receiver Austin Osborne has yet to play in 2022.

Even Loeffler has missed time, missing Bowling Green’s loss to the Bulldogs after a sudden health scare.

“Our season’s not done. We still have goals that can easily be reached,” Sims said. “We take this bye week very serious. Everybody needs to recover and get their bodies back right so when it’s time to go play again, we’re back at full strength.”

The Falcons, who have allowed their two lowest point totals of the season in their past two games, will face a defensive-minded opponent in Western Michigan. Loeffler compared the Broncos’ approach to that of Miami, a similarly run-oriented team that Bowling Green was able to stifle in a 17-13 win on Oct. 15.

From there, the Falcons play their last home game against Kent State before going on the road to meet Toledo in the Battle of I-75 and Ohio in their season finale.

“This is going to be the toughest part of our schedule, in my opinion. Western Michigan, it's very difficult prep on defense. They do a lot of things,” Loeffler said. “I think Tim [Lester is] a really good offensive coach and he's got extra time to work on our defense, so he'll do a great job.”

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
