Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow
(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
Chain controls in effect on I-80 for the first time this season
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the first snow of the season in the Sierra brings with it the first chain controls across Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee. According to Caltrans District 3, chain controls are needed for both eastbound and westbound I-80 from Drum Forebay to Donner Lake Interchange. Caltrans […]
California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
6 big rigs, car collide on I-80 in icy conditions, create ‘significant delays’
Six tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 80 near Verdi, Nevada Wednesday morning, just under two miles from the California-Nevada border, leading traffic authorities to warn travelers to expect “significant delays.”. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said that two people were injured, though the district later...
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Northern California's wildfire threat dwindles as weather pattern favors cooler, damper conditions
For the first time since the water year began on Oct. 1, measurable rain and snow fell across Northern California on Tuesday. Of course, this isn't the first time the region has seen rain this fall season. Between Sept. 18 and 21, downtown Sacramento picked up nearly half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Foothills saw over an inch of rainfall during that same stretch.
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
Tow truck drivers aid stranded travelers along I-80 during snow storm
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Tow truck drivers have been working nonstop during the first winter storm of the season. One of them helped stranded travelers on Interstate 80. “It’s nice to have a job that you enjoy,” Mike Stager, tow truck driver with Araco Towing in Placer County, said.
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power. They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.
1 Person Killed, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 shortly before 1 a.m. A 2004 Nissan was heading north on Interstate 5 when it veered to the left. After traveling over the center median and into oncoming traffic, the Nissan was hit by a GMC truck.
Rain, snow expected in Sierra as wetter weather could be sticking around
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The weather pattern is about to flip after a dry October. The first winter-like storm is on the way, bringing much below-average temperatures and beneficial rain to the region, and it appears that more is on the way. A cold front is poised to sweep through...
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
Why hasn't a dam been built in more than 40 years? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Tricia Towne: "Why hasn't a dam been built in over 50 years?" This is a popular question to the Why Guy. The short answer is all the best sites to build dams already have dams on them. Most were built in the 40s, 50s and 60s to prevent catastrophic local flooding. The last regional dam built, the New Melones Reservoir north of Sonora was completed in 1980, about 42 years ago.
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
