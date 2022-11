MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO