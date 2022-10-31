ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls

Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

3 Secrets to Successful Driving in Tri-Cities Snow & Rain

In case you haven't seen or heard, we've got rain and snow to deal with. In Tri-Cities, temperatures are high enough, (40's) that it's currently rain. However, that could change Wednesday overnight, as the temperature is expected to plummet to a low of 25-degrees. That means slick roads are possible. Heck, rain makes roads slick and difficult to drive.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Snow Forecast to Hit Tri-Cities Washington Early Next Week

Get ready, because snow is finally coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time this season! When and how hard is it going to hit?. The weather forecast from NOAA says to expect snow or rain showers as early as next Monday. "A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet lowering to 1000 feet after midnight" according to their forecast. Expect lows around 29 degrees on Monday night with another chance for snow on next Tuesday morning.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Sweet Ways to Donate Leftover Candy in Washington

Do you have leftover Halloween candy, due to a lack of trick-or-treaters?. Or do you have too much Halloween candy because your kid made out like a bandit going door-to-door?. Either way, if you're looking to get those sugary sweets out of the house, we have 5 suggestions on what to do with your loot. A couple are local, some require the USPS, but all of them will get that candy eaten by someone other than you.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
97 Rock

Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?

Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
CARNATION, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy