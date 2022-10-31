ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leftist leader Lula reclaims Brazil presidency from right-wing Bolsonaro

By Allie Griffin
 3 days ago

The leftist former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reclaimed the presidency from right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight run-off election Sunday that signaled Brazilians’ rejection of far-right values.

Da Silva garnered 50.9% of the run-off vote, beating Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, with more than 99% of ballots tallied in win called by election officials.

Bolsonaro’s loss was the first time a sitting president has failed to win reelection in Brazil since 1985. The conservative leader has yet to concede and has frequently spread claims of electronic voting machine fraud — without any evidence — ahead of the election in a move mirroring former US President Donald Trump.

The highly polarized election season was watched worldwide as a litmus test for conservative politics. With da Silva’s win, Brazil adds to the list of Latin American countries — such as Chile, Colombia and Argentina — undergoing a wave of leftist victories.

However, the election was also the closest vote in more than three decades, with just over 2 million votes separating the two candidates. The results illustrate a highly-divided nation with a struggling economy and soaring inflation.

Da Silva’s image has been marred by a corruption scandal that landed him in prison and sidelined him from the 2018 election won by Bolsonaro. The leftist leader previously served as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMp9z_0isW9c7b00
Da Silva’s victory marks a return to leftist politics in Brazil.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHnFI_0isW9c7b00
Right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede.
AP

He was able to beat Bolsonaro in a stunning comeback as the incumbent’s popularity soured as he dismantled protections for the Amazon rainforest, allegedly botched the country’s COVID-19 response and 33 million Brazilians are going hungry.

Da Silva will take over the presidency at an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1.

He will inherit a country whose economy is struggling and people are extremely divided ideologically.

With Post wires.

