Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
impact601.com
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. November 1, 2022. Editorial: Medicaid Expansion Would Bring Jobs, Too. It’s a good bet that come Wednesday, the Legislature will quickly rubber-stamp the incentive package that Gov. Tate Reeves has put together to land a major new plant (or dramatically expand an existing one) in Mississippi’s Golden Triangle area.
impact601.com
Idaho Wins Prestigious National Award
National Rural Water Association presents Idaho Rural Water Association with the 2022 State Association of the Year Award. BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) earns the 2022 State Association of the Year Award in the Awards of Excellence competition awarded by National Rural Water Association (NRWA).
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (four, seven, five; FB: seven) (eight, five, four; FB: two) (one, one, six, six; FB: seven) (two, eight, zero, two; FB: two) Match 5. 07-12-16-24-31 (seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $185,000. Mega Millions. 05-09-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier:...
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (four, seven, seven, zero; FB: nine)
impact601.com
Lonnie Joe Rogers
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, October 31, 2022, at McLain Cemetery for Mr. Lonnie Joe Rogers, age 74, of McLain, who passed from this life on October 28, 2022 at his residence. Bro. Dan Clark will officiate the service. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by...
Comments / 0