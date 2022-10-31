ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brandon goins
3d ago

if you wanna make more money go to a harder job. I'm tired of the wage going up and my wages not cause I make well above just makes my cost of living get harder on me. it does nothing for you if you get the wage up your still living paycheck to paycheck get yourselfa blue Collar job

NBC4 Columbus

How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Doctors call on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to answer questions about abortion laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 1, 2022. *** This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Days after Gov. Mike DeWine said the medical community will be consulted as Ohio considers future abortion legislation, a group of more than 1,400 doctors implored him to answer questions about a law he’s already signed.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How candidates rank in Ohio’s US Senate race, according to latest poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans are less than one week away from deciding who will serve them in a slate of federal, state, and local offices — and the closest statewide race is still neck-and-neck, according to the latest Cygnal tracking poll released Wednesday.  “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, a Republican, led […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Letter: Confusing mixed messages coming from candidates

I have to admit to some confusion over items I have seen in the newspaper and on TV. In your article on Supreme Court candidates, most of them were proud of the fact that they follow the Constitution and do not legislate from the bench. Odd then, that some of them would have voted to not uphold the constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters concerning redistricting.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Letter: DeWine deserves to be re-elected

Looking around at swing state gubernatorial elections, many GOP candidates are facing stiff competition from their Democratic opponents. Races such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are in a dead heat, with recent polls showing the candidates within only a few percentage points of each other. Out of these contests, one...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Ohio lawmakers react to Ultium's refusal to recognize UAW union

Two Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Ultium Cells in Lordstown's refusal to recognize cards signed by employees to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. Democratic U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown told 21 News he had called up Ultium himself to express his disappointment in the refusal. Additionally, Senator Brown released...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A vote for J.D. Vance is a vote for generational trauma: Claudia Hunter Johnson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia -- Like so many others, I was shocked that U.S. Senate candidate J. D. Vance suggested children could be better off if their mother stays in a violent marriage. And with the midterms less than a week away, Ohio voters need to know how dangerously wrong he is. Because a violent marriage inflicts lasting trauma on the children and mother — and on generations to come.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
