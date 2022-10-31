Read full article on original website
How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
Doctors call on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to answer questions about abortion laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 1, 2022. *** This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Days after Gov. Mike DeWine said the medical community will be consulted as Ohio considers future abortion legislation, a group of more than 1,400 doctors implored him to answer questions about a law he’s already signed.
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
How candidates rank in Ohio’s US Senate race, according to latest poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans are less than one week away from deciding who will serve them in a slate of federal, state, and local offices — and the closest statewide race is still neck-and-neck, according to the latest Cygnal tracking poll released Wednesday. “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, a Republican, led […]
Lima News
Letter: Confusing mixed messages coming from candidates
I have to admit to some confusion over items I have seen in the newspaper and on TV. In your article on Supreme Court candidates, most of them were proud of the fact that they follow the Constitution and do not legislate from the bench. Odd then, that some of them would have voted to not uphold the constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters concerning redistricting.
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lima News
Letter: DeWine deserves to be re-elected
Looking around at swing state gubernatorial elections, many GOP candidates are facing stiff competition from their Democratic opponents. Races such as Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona are in a dead heat, with recent polls showing the candidates within only a few percentage points of each other. Out of these contests, one...
Are Republicans – not Democrats – Responsible for 2022's Early Voting in Ohio?
Figures from the secretary of state's office may be unreliable.
Ohio requires ID to vote, but you can use forms other than your driver’s license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to […]
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
mahoningmatters.com
UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills
Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
WFMJ.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Ultium's refusal to recognize UAW union
Two Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Ultium Cells in Lordstown's refusal to recognize cards signed by employees to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. Democratic U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown told 21 News he had called up Ultium himself to express his disappointment in the refusal. Additionally, Senator Brown released...
A vote for J.D. Vance is a vote for generational trauma: Claudia Hunter Johnson
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia -- Like so many others, I was shocked that U.S. Senate candidate J. D. Vance suggested children could be better off if their mother stays in a violent marriage. And with the midterms less than a week away, Ohio voters need to know how dangerously wrong he is. Because a violent marriage inflicts lasting trauma on the children and mother — and on generations to come.
Ohio lawmakers introduce bill against reckless driving or ‘hooning’
Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on "hooning," or reckless driving, putting forward a new bill to curb speed racing, performing dangerous donuts and allowing passengers to ride out windows.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
WFMJ.com
Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio
Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
