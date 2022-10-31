Astros have 'zero breathing room' after Phillies' bats, fans put on a big show in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When it was over, when the Phillies had completed their 7-0 shellacking of the Houston Astros to move within two wins of a World Series championship on Tuesday night, Nick Castellanos didn't want to talk as much about his first-inning catch on Jose Altuve's sinking liner to right -- J.T. Realmuto called it a potential game-saver ... yes, a first-inning game-saver -- as he did about what everybody else did.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO