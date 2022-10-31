Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Explore Possible Sale
Washington Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion by Forbes. Snyder isn't being forced to sell the team, according to a person familiar with the matter. A sale could value the Commanders as high as $7 billion, the person said. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3?
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.
NBC Philadelphia
Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume
Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Chicago Bears Trade Linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens
Report: Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, first reported by Jay Glazer. The move comes one day before the NFL...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
NBC Philadelphia
Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams. This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy Uses Phillies to Escape Bedtime, Finds Out Game Was Postponed
Phillies fans of all ages were disappointed to find out Game 3 was postponed on Monday due to rain. Yet perhaps the most disappointed fan of all was 3-year-old Luciano DiPietro of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, who got up past his bedtime thinking he’d get to watch his favorite team. Luciano...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: Nick Castellanos Compares Phillies Home-Field Advantage to European Soccer Game
Astros have 'zero breathing room' after Phillies' bats, fans put on a big show in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When it was over, when the Phillies had completed their 7-0 shellacking of the Houston Astros to move within two wins of a World Series championship on Tuesday night, Nick Castellanos didn't want to talk as much about his first-inning catch on Jose Altuve's sinking liner to right -- J.T. Realmuto called it a potential game-saver ... yes, a first-inning game-saver -- as he did about what everybody else did.
NBC Philadelphia
‘All in Good Fun': Astros' Verlander Flips Script, Gives Thumbs-Up to Phils Fans
Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players' entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From a comic who hails from Delaware to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun"...
NBC Philadelphia
Game 3 of World Series Postponed Until Tuesday Due to Rain
Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. Game 4 will be pushed back to Wednesday night and Game 5 to Thursday night, all at Citizens Bank Park. Here...
