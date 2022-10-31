ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Fire OC Marcus Brady in Latest Shakeup on Offense

Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This...
NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision

Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win

Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
Phillies No-Hit by Cristian Javier and Astros Relievers in Game 4 Loss

Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier and 3 relievers as Astros even World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008.
How Many No-Hitters Have Been Thrown in World Series History?

How many no-hitters have been thrown in World Series history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In danger of falling into a 3-1 World Series hole, the Houston Astros' pitching staff delivered a historic performance on Wednesday. Four Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-0 Game...
