Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier and 3 relievers as Astros even World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO