FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
NBC Los Angeles
Colts Fire OC Marcus Brady in Latest Shakeup on Offense
Colts fire OC Marcus Brady ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. First, it was a shakeup at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the changes on offense have reached the coaching staff. The team announced on Tuesday that it has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “This...
NBC Los Angeles
NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Bears' Overpay for Chase Claypool Not Bad Decision
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old...
NBC Los Angeles
Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool
Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win
Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
NBC Los Angeles
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America to Explore Possible Sale
Washington Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion by Forbes. Snyder isn't being forced to sell the team, according to a person familiar with the matter. A sale could value the Commanders as high as $7 billion, the person said. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to...
NBC Los Angeles
Phillies No-Hit by Cristian Javier and Astros Relievers in Game 4 Loss
Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier and 3 relievers as Astros even World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008.
NBC Los Angeles
How Many No-Hitters Have Been Thrown in World Series History?
How many no-hitters have been thrown in World Series history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In danger of falling into a 3-1 World Series hole, the Houston Astros' pitching staff delivered a historic performance on Wednesday. Four Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-0 Game...
NBC Los Angeles
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
