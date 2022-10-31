ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Fire District 1 gives update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire

By Ryan Newton, Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vMcV_0isW6J5300

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews from both Sedgwick County Fire District 1 and the Wichita Fire Department are still fighting a fire at Evergreen Recycle in north Wichita.

At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Fire District 1 gave an update on the fire:

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Chief Doug Williams says they have contained the spread of the fire, but with the upcoming change in wind direction, the fire danger index increases.

“Everything being done right now is totally focused on getting ready for the wind switch tomorrow morning,” Williams said. “We’ve moved all of our aerial trucks to the north end, getting ready to combat that when the wind switches tomorrow morning.”

Williams said that Evergreen Recycling has also been helping.

“The Evergreen Company here has also been assisting by moving some of their pallets and some of their product on the north end there. They’re moving it further away and to the west to get away from that southwest wind,” said Williams.

The fire broke out Sunday night in the 300 block of W. 53rd Street North. The fire was clearly visible on KSN’s SkyView camera.

The Wichita Fire Department said a large mass of wood products was burning and that thousands of gallons have been dumped on the fire.

Crews are still working to get the fire under control due to the depth of the materials involved.

The Wichita Fire Department said residents can expect a smoke odor and visible smoke in the area until the fire is determined to be under control by fire crews. The smoke coming from the fire will be similar to a campfire.

Crews will be monitoring the weather to ensure that embers remain around the vicinity of the fire scene.

Due to the fire’s size, the Wichita Fire Department says it will “persist for an undetermined amount of time.”

The Salvation Army South Central Area Command’s Emergency Disaster Services teams are providing hydration and food support for firefighters.

Gallery: Fire at Evergreen Recycle

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnO9W_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB1VF_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBTOr_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhFND_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOviS_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyCsn_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F11mS_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmW7D_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2s6R_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmnd2_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycling (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaZcF_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (Courtesy: Katelyn Mccumons)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzrCS_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDRbD_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360ezk_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRl3K_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phxH4_0isW6J5300
    Fire at Evergreen Recycle (KSN Photo)

