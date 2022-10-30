ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Josh Allen's wizardry leads to Bills touchdown

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Josh Allen can crush your heart with his brain, arms, and legs.

The Green Bay Packers got a dose of that in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Allen took off on a scramble and took/delivered a solid blow a yard short of the goal line.

Then, just when Green Bay thought it had him trapped, the Bills’ quarterback flipped a pass to tight end, Dawson Knox, in the back of the end zone.

After the PAT, the Bills led 7-0 and the Packers’ defense realized it had a major challenge ahead in Western New York.

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade for Chase Claypool: Experts hand out grades for Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick. It’s a move that benefits quarterback Justin Fields, who now has a weapon in Claypool who can stretch the field as the offense looks to make continued progress. Sure, the price for Claypool (a potential top-40 pick) is the one thing that has people questioning the move. But it showed that GM Ryan Poles is prioritizing Fields’ development, which is all fans can hope for at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

