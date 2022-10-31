Read full article on original website
toddrickallen.com
Commissary Expands In LA
It looks like a new java joint is heading to the Del Rey neighborhood of LA. Signs are already up in the new multi-use complex at 11612 Culver Blvd. announcing a branch of Commissary. Commissary has been on the go for 10 years and has a smattering of locations across LA serving fair-trade, single origin coffee as well as teas, pastries, and selected food.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
Santa Clarita Radio
#1 Furniture Store For All Your Furniture And Home Décor Choices
A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita has been regarded as one of Santa Clarita’s best and number one furniture stores for all your furniture and home décor choices. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing sells all kinds of furniture for bedrooms, kitchens and even dining rooms. Find...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Pickwick Project With Modified Design
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved a contentious townhome project that seeks to convert the Pickwick Bowl into 92 residential units under state Senate Bill 35 during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Laguna Beach developer Matthew Waken had submitted...
40+ Restaurants Where You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA & SoCal
This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
KTLA.com
Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena
Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
spectrumnews1.com
Riviera Village continues decadeslong trick-or-treat tradition
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — In the spirit of Halloween, businesses all along Catalina Avenue in Riviera Village hand out candy to the kids. This tradition has been taking place in South Redondo Beach for more than 20 years thanks to the Riviera Village Business Association.
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Medical Group Unveils New Spring Street OB/GYN Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
LONG BEACH, CA – On Friday, Oct. 28, MemorialCare Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new OB/GYN office in Long Beach on Spring Street. MemorialCare executives, local government officials, and several Long Beach community leaders were in attendance of the ceremony. Eileen Tovar,...
myburbank.com
Council to Have Public Hearing for Moratorium on Drive-Through Restaurants Tonight
After the neighborhood problems caused by Raising Cane’s this past year when it came to how they came about their drive-through and the impact to the adjoining neighborhood, the City Council tonight will hold a public hearing on “Establishing a moratorium on new and replacement restaurants with drive-throughs and the conversion of businesses with drive-throughs into drive-through restaurants citywide.”
Food Beast
Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day
November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
