Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
WANTED: Florence Police search for Russellville man
The Florence Police Department is looking for help locating a man with an active domestic violence warrant.
radio7media.com
Stacey Lynn Smith
Stacey Lynn Smith, age 48 of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith. In her free time, she loved to study genealogy, Cross-stitch and crochet, cook for her family, and clean and restore cemetery monuments and graveplots. She was a Tennessee Vols Fan.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Limestone County
A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
Man charged with trafficking meth
A man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to elude after authorities say he drove away from officers during a traffic stop.
4 arrested in Morgan County following search warrant
Four people were arrested on Tuesday after authorities carried out a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs.
Comments / 0