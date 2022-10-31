Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?

