Saint Joseph, IL

wgel.com

Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games

Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday. The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record. The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance

ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday’s Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
ARTHUR, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

‘The best is yet to come’: Illinois has eyes set on division title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just won its sixth straight game on Saturday against Nebraska and its fourth straight in conference play, solidifying the lead in the Big Ten West. On the heels of another win, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the media in their weekly press conferences on a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2022-23 preview of Illini guard Sencire Harris

I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022. Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay hints at potential B1G site for Week 11 slate, per report

College GameDay could reportedly be coming to the B1G for Week 11. Sun Times’ Jeff Agrest posted about where the program might be at. GameDay could be in Champaign for the Purdue-Illinois game. The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers are two of the top teams in the B1G West and could produce a great showdown on the turf.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

1 injured following crash near Oakwood

VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
OAKWOOD, IL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live

Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring rain, storms and wind to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – As a large scale trough is bringing rain and snow to many areas west of the Rockies while mild and dry weather is in place to the east. Central Illinois will continue to see temperatures in the lower 70s with breezy conditions until the storm system arrives Friday and Saturday.
ILLINOIS STATE
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
The Center Square

Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries

(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions

Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
DECATUR, IL
