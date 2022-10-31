Read full article on original website
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wgel.com
Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games
Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday. The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record. The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at...
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football: IHSA second round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with second round playoff games Friday-Sunday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
Herald & Review
IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance
ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday’s Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
thechampaignroom.com
‘The best is yet to come’: Illinois has eyes set on division title
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois just won its sixth straight game on Saturday against Nebraska and its fourth straight in conference play, solidifying the lead in the Big Ten West. On the heels of another win, the Illinois coaching staff addressed the media in their weekly press conferences on a...
Illinois Basketball: 2022-23 preview of Illini guard Sencire Harris
I don’t know if I have ever seen a recruiting haul quite like the one Illinois basketball pulled in for 2022. Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff were able to secure a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 which featured four top-100 players. Most of the recruits who are getting the shine are Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, and Skyy Clark, but people shouldn’t be overlooking Sencire Harris.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay hints at potential B1G site for Week 11 slate, per report
College GameDay could reportedly be coming to the B1G for Week 11. Sun Times’ Jeff Agrest posted about where the program might be at. GameDay could be in Champaign for the Purdue-Illinois game. The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers are two of the top teams in the B1G West and could produce a great showdown on the turf.
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-night quartet and gospel music convention to benefit Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
HERRIN, IL — An upcoming two-night musical event at the Southern Illinois Worship Center will benefit the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. According to a Tuesday release, the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention will begin at 6 p.m. on both evenings, from Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Election: Profiling the race for Illinois’ 46th State Senate seat
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Three hot button topics encapsulate the election cycle this fall: economy, crime, and abortion rights. These are three topics we’re diving into with our State Senate candidates for Illinois’ 46th District. First is incumbent State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). Sen. Koehler has been...
advantagenews.com
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
St. Joseph-Ogden to hold parent-teacher conferences, parents encouraged to make appoints
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph-Ogden High School will host Parent-Teacher Conferences next week on Thursday, November 3, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Parents with children attending the high school should have received a mailing via the post office or email announcement. The parent-teacher...
Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Numbers are up 1.5% from last year, according to the ICCB. A Rock Valley Community College official said that the school currently has a little more than 5,800 students. That is […]
Central Illinois Proud
Cold front to bring rain, storms and wind to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – As a large scale trough is bringing rain and snow to many areas west of the Rockies while mild and dry weather is in place to the east. Central Illinois will continue to see temperatures in the lower 70s with breezy conditions until the storm system arrives Friday and Saturday.
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
Winter Is Coming, Illinois! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
Winter always sneaks up on us, doesn't it? Even though we've had some cool nights in October, and a couple of cold snaps that SHOULD have shaken us back to reality. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need...
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
