Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Andover Townsman
Andover man creates Halloween display with 3,000 lights
ANDOVER — Bill Cleary’s Halloween lights show at his home on Mary Lou Lane attracts dozens of cars nightly during October and every Halloween. Three thousand lights flash in unison to the beat of spooky music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the “Ghostbusters” theme song.
Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem
Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
Malden residents rattled by loud booms
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off last...
Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year
SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
whdh.com
Frightful festivities fill Witch City as thousands flock to Salem for Halloween night celebrations
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Salem was once again packed on Halloween night as thousands of costumed visitors filled the streets Monday. Revelers in creative costumes of all kinds filled the streets in what were forecasted to be record-breaking crowds, from skeletons and witches to silver screen regulars like Frankenstein’s monster and Beetlejuice.
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
whdh.com
November Warmth Rolls On
What a beautiful day and start to November! Highs today were close to 70° for many of us. Typical highs are in the 50s which left us around 15° above average!. Tomorrow will be more of the same. Temperatures will be about 5-ish degrees cooler but it’s a similar warm and sunny day.
whdh.com
Oprah ‘gloves’ them: a West Roxbury business is featured on the media icons Favorite Things list
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey. Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list. The West...
Look: Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Generator Refund
They just wanted to keep their electricity on when their lights went out. But one local couple says when their power plan short-circuited, they contacted Solve It 7. There’s something missing from this spot next to Donna and Jim’s Stoughton home. “This is where the generator was supposed...
nshoremag.com
10 Things To Do in November on the North Shore
Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.
WCVB
Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
nbcboston.com
Simple Organization Tips to Declutter Your Home Before the Holidays
Does your junk drawer seem to grow and spread to every part of the house?. Paul and Susan Kadilak of Kadilak Homes and hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle" have easy, cheap, and effective storage solutions for anyone who's looking to shape up their space on a budget. From double-hanging rods...
whdh.com
Salem mayor advises visitors to arrive early for Halloween festivities amid record-breaking crowds
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is warning visitors to arrive early if they hope to catch the final night of Halloween festivities as thousands are expected to visit the town on its spookiest night of the year. The mayor’s office said nearly 700,000 people visited Salem ahead...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
whdh.com
Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Comments / 2