Lynnfield, MA

Andover Townsman

Andover man creates Halloween display with 3,000 lights

ANDOVER — Bill Cleary’s Halloween lights show at his home on Mary Lou Lane attracts dozens of cars nightly during October and every Halloween. Three thousand lights flash in unison to the beat of spooky music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the “Ghostbusters” theme song.
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem

Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Malden residents rattled by loud booms

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off last...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year

SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

November Warmth Rolls On

What a beautiful day and start to November! Highs today were close to 70° for many of us. Typical highs are in the 50s which left us around 15° above average!. Tomorrow will be more of the same. Temperatures will be about 5-ish degrees cooler but it’s a similar warm and sunny day.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: Generator Refund

They just wanted to keep their electricity on when their lights went out. But one local couple says when their power plan short-circuited, they contacted Solve It 7. There’s something missing from this spot next to Donna and Jim’s Stoughton home. “This is where the generator was supposed...
STOUGHTON, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Things To Do in November on the North Shore

Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Simple Organization Tips to Declutter Your Home Before the Holidays

Does your junk drawer seem to grow and spread to every part of the house?. Paul and Susan Kadilak of Kadilak Homes and hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle" have easy, cheap, and effective storage solutions for anyone who's looking to shape up their space on a budget. From double-hanging rods...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA

