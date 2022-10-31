By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off last...

MALDEN, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO