Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, making their billionaire list in 2018. So it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere
Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development
The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
universalhub.com
Man does not live by fancy cold cuts and cheese alone: Boston's sole charcuterie-specific take-out place seeks to add beer and wine
Kured, which has been serving up "fast casual" charcuterie boards at 83 Charles St. on Beacon Hill since last year, learns tomorrow whether it can begin offering beer and wine to go with what people in other neighborhoods might call party platters. Kured owner Gilli Rozynek will offer a small...
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus
We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
universalhub.com
Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
universalhub.com
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
universalhub.com
Some Green Line riders can only ask, why a duck, as they sit, immobile, on a fancy new Green Line trolley
At 1:51 p.m. Jill Rodgers sent a Green Line cri de couer from a trolley sitting motionless on the viaduct between Lechmere and Union Square, you know, the part of the Green Line that was shut down for a month to make it work all nice and smooth and stuff.
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
quincyquarry.com
The head of the MBTA’s head is the first head to finally roll at the long troubled T #mbta #charliebaker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. The head of the MBTA’s head is the first head to finally roll at the long-troubled T. A John Tlumacki/Boston Globe image. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News with...
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Former Sears Building Sells and New Owner Mulls Potential
Newington, NH–The 127,058± SF retail building, former anchor for the Fox. Run Mall in Newington, NH, sold for $11.5 million. Kent White and Caitlin Burke of The Boulos Company represented the Seller, Seritage SRC Finance and worked with Atlantic Capital Partners as the listing brokers who also secured the buyers, UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC.
universalhub.com
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
universalhub.com
Remember how empty the roads were at the start of the pandemic?
Taylor Donovan shows us the Expressway southbound in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m., just after the vice president's motorcade went through:
Manager of Boston’s troubled transit system to step down
Steve Poftak in a letter to employees of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, just days before a new governor is sworn in.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
