Brookline, MA

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere

Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development

The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus

We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
Back Bay getting almost late-night cookies

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a Clarendon Street location for Insomnia Cookies, which, since this is the Back Bay we're talking about, won't be open as late as the chain's other branches in less heavy-lidded areas such as BU and Harvard Square. The proposed outlet at 220 Clarendon...
This is Boston, not LA: You can't just build a row of townhomes that don't face the street here

The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected plans for a row of five condo townhomes in Allston that would face an elongated driveway rather than the street. Still, the board rejected the proposal for 108 Allston St., across from the West End House, without prejudice, which means Brian McGrath can come back with revised plans as soon as he readies them rather than waiting at least a year.
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Former Sears Building Sells and New Owner Mulls Potential

Newington, NH–The 127,058± SF retail building, former anchor for the Fox. Run Mall in Newington, NH, sold for $11.5 million. Kent White and Caitlin Burke of The Boulos Company represented the Seller, Seritage SRC Finance and worked with Atlantic Capital Partners as the listing brokers who also secured the buyers, UEP Second LLC and MVC Fox Run LLC.
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston

More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
