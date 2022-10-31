Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
Epicurious
Cauliflower Rice and Beans
I’m not generally big on food trends. They’re sort of the equivalent of one long chain letter among chefs. But loving rice as I do, I make an exception for cauliflower rice; it would be a shame if a dish like rice and beans couldn’t be enjoyed by everyone (including those sensitive to rice). Cauliflower is an excellent stand-in for my favorite grain and, paired with beans, serves as a health-conscious take on a dish beloved by so many cultures.
Sheet-pan quesadilla recipe to feed a crowd
How to make The Modern Proper’s sheet pan baked quesadilla filled with scallion and avocado, and served with jalapeno ranch.
skinnytaste.com
Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This easy, gluten-free, dairy-free Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf puts a fun healthy spin on my classic turkey meatloaf. Sweet Potato Turkey Meatloaf. My classic turkey meatloaf recipe is on repeat in my house, but I love playing around with it....
12tomatoes.com
Deruny (Ukrainian Potato Pancakes)
Simple, tasty savory potato pancakes famous in Baltic breakfasts!. Deruny are delicious savory pancakes from Ukraine and are a staple of Baltic breakfasts. They are quick to prepare, then are fried up and served with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh scallions. Deruny are great options for simple savory breakfasts when you are looking to take a break from cereal or bacon and eggs, but they also work wonderfully with other items in a big breakfast-style plate!
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Green Beans
Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Toss green beans, oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Arrange the beans evenly in the air-fryer basket. Cook, tossing once, until lightly charred, blistered and tender, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest and serve immediately.
Food & Wine
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
BHG
Leftover Stuffing Breakfast Strata
Think of this breakfast casserole in ratios and swap in whatever vegetables or cheeses you like to suit the ingredients in your original stuffing. Beaten eggs bind stuffing into a strata with mushrooms, sausage, bell peppers, and kale. You can change the additions to complement the flavor profile of your stuffing recipe.
Food & Wine
Lamb Ragu Bucatini
The ground coriander and Espelette pepper in this ragu add a depth of flavor that typically takes hours to develop. They also add a funky, citrusy flavor that is enhanced by the brightness of the lemon zest topping and the tangy kalamata olives. Every single bite you take is bursting with flavor, making it important to pair bucatini or another sturdy pasta with this sauce. Reserving the pasta water and quickly stirring it into the sauce with the pasta helps the sauce adhere to the noodles.
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Oven-Crisp Potato Wedges Recipe
Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.
Daily Beast
The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
People
347K+
Followers
57K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0